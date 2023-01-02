ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man, 27, sought in Bronx hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hs36J_0k0zkwgj00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a 27-year-old man wanted for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision last month in the Bronx, authorities said.

The hit-and-run happened at 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 12 as a 43-year-old woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Clay Avenue and East 175 Street in Mount Hope.

According to police, a red BMW sedan was being driven recklessly at a high rate of speed, traveled through the intersection, striking the woman.

The vehicle was being driven by a man who fled the scene southbound on Clay Avenue, to parts unknown.

The suspect wanted in connection to this incident was later identified as Shaquille Wray.

The woman sustained serious physical injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Fare evader busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx, police say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A fare evader was busted with a loaded gun in the Bronx Wednesday evening, police said. NYPD Transit cops caught Alexander Ford, 35, trying to enter the 161st Street-Yankee Stadium subway station without paying at 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. Authorities said Ford also had a loaded gun and there […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx man, 65, dies after allegedly being kicked off fire escape

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misspelled Kymasa in the fifth paragraph. The story has been updated. — ALLERTON, Bronx (PIX11) — A 65-year-old Bronx man died weeks after an attacker allegedly kicked him off a fire escape, officials said Thursday.  Kevin Madison was found unconscious and unresponsive on the sidewalk of Cruger […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 Newark officers stabbed responding to domestic violence call: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – Two Newark police officers were stabbed while responding to a domestic violence call Thursday, officials said. The stabbings happened in a building lobby at the Aston Heights apartment complex in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. The […]
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating an incident that occurred Wednesday night in Brooklyn. NYPD officers responded to 669 East 5th Street to conduct a wellness check on occupants inside the home at around 8 pm. Upon their arrival, responding officers came into contact with a 62-year-old male who had barricaded himself inside the apartment. Once they gained entry into the apartment, officers located a 60-year-old woman lying on the kitchen floor, unresponsive and unconscious. EMS technicians declared the woman dead at the scene. The male was taken to Maimonides Hospital for The post NYPD investigating after body of woman found inside barricaded apartment appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with New York City’s 49th Precinct today announced the arrest of one person after a man they had beaten in the Bronx in September died in the hospital from his injuries. On September 3rd, police responded to a 911 call at around 6 am to find an unresponsive adult male lying on the sidewalk near 2507 Cruger Avenue. Police learned that 65-year-old Kevin Madison was found inside his attacker’s girlfriend’s home. An argument broke out and turned into a physical altercation. 33-year-old Kymassa Holmes eventually kicked Madison down the fire escape. He fell to the The post Suspect charged for death of NYC man kicked off fire escape, killed by lover’s jealous boyfriend appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy