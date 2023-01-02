Man, 27, sought in Bronx hit-and-run that left woman critically injured

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for a 27-year-old man wanted for leaving the scene of a motor vehicle collision last month in the Bronx, authorities said.

The hit-and-run happened at 11:50 a.m. on Dec. 12 as a 43-year-old woman was crossing the street at the intersection of Clay Avenue and East 175 Street in Mount Hope.

According to police, a red BMW sedan was being driven recklessly at a high rate of speed, traveled through the intersection, striking the woman.

The vehicle was being driven by a man who fled the scene southbound on Clay Avenue, to parts unknown.

The suspect wanted in connection to this incident was later identified as Shaquille Wray.

The woman sustained serious physical injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Saint Barnabas Hospital, in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of the driver is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).