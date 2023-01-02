ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Room: Crosby’s Passionate Answer, Frustration Grows

LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins have not won since Dec. 20. They are 0-4-2 in their last six, but the dispassionate manner in which the Penguins have lost. They have lost leads because they stopped playing or made mistakes. They have been skated out of the building with lethargic efforts against their division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
Pgh Hockey Now

The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, January 5

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, January 5 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NBA

Celtics Complete Trade

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023

With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.
FOX Sports

Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
Pgh Hockey Now

PHN Daily: Penguins Roll Snake-Eyes; Canada Wins World Juniors

The Pittsburgh Penguins, stuck in a 1-4-2 skid, ventured into Las Vegas to try their luck, and promptly crapped out. Canada claimed the gold medal at the world junior championship for the second year in a row. Bruins forward Trent Frederic had a spirited fight with Brendan Lemieux of Los Angeles. And Sidney Crosby was selected for the NHL All-Star Game for the ninth time.
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Team USA Gets Hosed, Eventful Penguins Practice

LAS VEGAS — American fans howled, while Canadian fans said “good call” twice, as Team USA had two goals taken away in its 6-2 loss to Team Canada in the WJC semis. Jakub Vrana was unclaimed on waivers, the New York Rangers aren’t putting Alex Lafreniere on the NHL trade market, the Sharks reacted to a trade request by a former first-rounder, go inside the Washington Capitals’ December team meeting, and there was a lot to unpack during and after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at T-Mobile Arena.
NHL

Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk on LTIR; Recall Chris Wagner

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 5, that the team has placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence. DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the team's 2-1 win against the Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL...
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion

We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
Pgh Hockey Now

Pgh Hockey Now

