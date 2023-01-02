LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins have not won since Dec. 20. They are 0-4-2 in their last six, but the dispassionate manner in which the Penguins have lost. They have lost leads because they stopped playing or made mistakes. They have been skated out of the building with lethargic efforts against their division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.

