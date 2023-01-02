Read full article on original website
Penguins Room: Crosby’s Passionate Answer, Frustration Grows
LAS VEGAS — The Pittsburgh Penguins have not won since Dec. 20. They are 0-4-2 in their last six, but the dispassionate manner in which the Penguins have lost. They have lost leads because they stopped playing or made mistakes. They have been skated out of the building with lethargic efforts against their division rivals, the New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils.
Sportsnaut
3 takeaways from the Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins Winter Classic
The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins met in the National Hockey League’s annual Winter Classic at Fenway Park, where the
Pgh Hockey Now
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, January 5
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, January 5 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod.
Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth
It would be wise for the Boston Red Sox to add a right-handed hitting first baseman. A former Houston Astros slugger would fit nicely.
Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Perfect Match For Red Sox
There still are plenty of interesting options available for the Red Sox
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Nearing Deal With Cubs After Unexpectedly Short Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox traded for first baseman Eric Hosmer, then proceeded to cut him just a few months later.
NBA
Celtics Complete Trade
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics today announced that they have acquired a future conditional second-round pick from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for center/forward Noah Vonleh and cash considerations. Vonleh (6-10, 257) has appeared in 23 games (one start) with the Celtics this season and is averaging...
ClutchPoints
NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Golden Knights prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023
With major implications on the line, a pair of impressive squads will try to make their case in proving that they belong amidst the best of the NHL as the Pittsburgh Penguins battle with the Vegas Golden Nights in the Sin City. Let’s check out our NHL odds series where our Penguins-Golden Knights prediction and pick will be revealed for all hockey betting fanatics to see.
FOX Sports
Boston visits Los Angeles after DeBrusk's 2-goal game
Boston Bruins (29-4-4, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (21-13-6, second in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jake DeBrusk's two-goal game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins' 2-1 win. Los Angeles is 21-13-6 overall and 12-6-2 at...
DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: Win $200 Bonus Bets Cavaliers-Suns Matchup
The best DraftKings Ohio promo code offer for the NHL, NBA, and college hoops Wednesday night slate is giving bettors a chance to win an instant bonus. There is no need to sweat out your original bet when it comes to this offer. Instead, players can lock up a win simply by placing a $5 wager on any game, including the Cavaliers-Suns showdown.
PHN Daily: Penguins Roll Snake-Eyes; Canada Wins World Juniors
The Pittsburgh Penguins, stuck in a 1-4-2 skid, ventured into Las Vegas to try their luck, and promptly crapped out. Canada claimed the gold medal at the world junior championship for the second year in a row. Bruins forward Trent Frederic had a spirited fight with Brendan Lemieux of Los Angeles. And Sidney Crosby was selected for the NHL All-Star Game for the ninth time.
americanmilitarynews.com
Flyover for Bruins game at Fenway Park freaks out Boston-area residents: ‘Almost had a heart attack’
No, the Boston-area was not under attack Monday afternoon. But for a few minutes, some residents — along with their pets — were freaked out and wondering what in the world was going on above them. “Um, did a fighter jet just do a flyover in Somerville, MA?...
Dan’s Daily: Team USA Gets Hosed, Eventful Penguins Practice
LAS VEGAS — American fans howled, while Canadian fans said “good call” twice, as Team USA had two goals taken away in its 6-2 loss to Team Canada in the WJC semis. Jakub Vrana was unclaimed on waivers, the New York Rangers aren’t putting Alex Lafreniere on the NHL trade market, the Sharks reacted to a trade request by a former first-rounder, go inside the Washington Capitals’ December team meeting, and there was a lot to unpack during and after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at T-Mobile Arena.
Deep Playoff Run Not Out of the Question for Penguins
The Pittsburgh Penguins may not have won in a few games, but they have what it takes to be one of the best teams in the NHL.
NHL
Bruins Place Jake DeBrusk on LTIR; Recall Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 5, that the team has placed forward Jake DeBrusk on long-term injured reserve and recalled forward Chris Wagner from Providence. DeBrusk suffered hand and lower-body injuries in the team's 2-1 win against the Penguins in the 2023 Discover NHL...
KIRO 7 Seattle
The Daily Sweat: Brooklyn is favored on the road against a Pelicans team without Zion
We unfortunately aren’t getting a second matchup of the season between Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant on Friday night. Durant’s Nets visit the Pelicans (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN), but Williamson is sidelined with a hamstring strain. He is set to be re-evaluated later in the month as the Pelicans want to make sure he’s healthy for the second half of the season and the playoffs.
Scenes From the Boston Bruin’s Comeback Win in the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. The 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park will forever be one of the greatest days to be a Boston Bruins fan. I had been waiting for...
FanDuel Ohio Promo Code Launch Offers Delivers $200 in Bonus Bets No Matter What
NBA, NHL, and college basketball games will dominate the betting board tonight, and the FanDuel Ohio promo code offer takes the sweating out of the equation with a $200 betting credit reward. To take advantage of this opportunity, click this link to activate the FanDuel Ohio promo code automatically. When...
