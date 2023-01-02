Escaped ‘dangerous’ shooting suspect back in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The shooting suspect who escaped from a behavioral health facility on Thursday is back in custody.

Jacob D. Davidson, 38, was taken into custody near Chapmanville, West Virginia on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m., according to an update from the Ohio State Highway Patrol .

He escaped from the Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital on West Broad Street in Columbus . Officials warned the public he should be considered dangerous.

Davidson was indicted on several felony assault and firearm charges in Nov. 10 shooting incidents that left one person injured, according to a late Thursday Facebook post from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office .

The United States Marshal Service, West Virginia State Police, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Detective Bureau, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police as well as members of the public helped OSHP locate and arrest him.

