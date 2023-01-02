Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Last Sears Store in South Carolina Permanently ClosesTy D.Walterboro, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Charleston County 9-1-1 to host open interviews in January
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County’s Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center will host open interviews this month, allowing candidates to apply for jobs on site. The open position is a 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicator I. The working hours are 8.25-hour shifts, starting at $19.18 an hour. Interviews will be...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Charleston honors woman on her 102nd birthday
VIDEO: Deputies: Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in Dorchester Co.
Monthly drive-thru food distributions planned in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Azalea Drive Church of Christ will host drive-thru food distributions for the community starting in January. The distributions will happen every third Thursday of each month, including these dates: • January 19• February 16• March 16• April 20• May 18• June 15• July 20• August 17• September 21• October 19• […]
counton2.com
Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
abcnews4.com
Funeral to be held for late attorney David Aylor on Sunday in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Funeral arrangements are in place for late Lowcountry lawyer David Aylor. A service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Seacoast Church, located at 750 Long Point Rd. in Mount Pleasant, at 3 p.m. Aylor will be laid to rest following the service in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens on Mathis Ferry Road.
abcnews4.com
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
Former ‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ star Ron Daise retires from role at Brookgreen Gardens
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ron Daise, best known for his role in the mid-1990s children’s television series, ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ has retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. A company representative said that during his time with the botanical garden – which offers a sculpture garden and wildlife […]
live5news.com
Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
abcnews4.com
New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
live5news.com
Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed. David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young. “I’m glad I was able to end...
live5news.com
Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
abcnews4.com
David Aylor colleagues share memories, speak on his professional & personal legacy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tributes are still pouring in after the unexpected death of local attorney David Aylor. He was found dead in his Charleston home on Monday morning. The attorney known for his legal prowess and charitable work is being remembered now by colleagues. "It is a...
counton2.com
CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
abcnews4.com
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Courthouse trial updates
Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Putting on a different uniform
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
WJCL
Have you seen Janae? Police in the Lowcountry searching for 12-year-old runaway
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in the Lowcountry are looking for a 12-year-old girl not seen in more than a week. Janae Brown was last seen December 26 in the West Ashley district of Charleston. She has been reported as a runaway by DSS foster care.
Comments / 0