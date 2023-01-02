ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

abcnews4.com

Charleston County 9-1-1 to host open interviews in January

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County’s Consolidated 9-1-1 Dispatch Center will host open interviews this month, allowing candidates to apply for jobs on site. The open position is a 9-1-1 Public Safety Telecommunicator I. The working hours are 8.25-hour shifts, starting at $19.18 an hour. Interviews will be...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Career expo, job fair coming to Moncks Corner

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Several Lowcountry agencies are sponsoring a career expo and job fair January 10 in Moncks Corner. The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Father to Father Inc., and Goodwill will host the event at Father to Father Inc. (235 N. Highway 17) from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
abcnews4.com

Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former ‘Gullah, Gullah Island’ star Ron Daise retires from role at Brookgreen Gardens

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ron Daise, best known for his role in the mid-1990s children’s television series, ‘Gullah, Gullah Island,’ has retired as vice president of creative education at Brookgreen Gardens in Georgetown County. A company representative said that during his time with the botanical garden – which offers a sculpture garden and wildlife […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police: Student arrested for bringing gun to N. Charleston school

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston arrested a student for allegedly bringing a gun to a North Charleston elementary school Thursday. A student was arrested after a gun was found at Liberty Hill Academy, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Moncks Corner Police chief stepping down

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Moncks Corner’s police chief has submitted his resignation from his post after just a few months, town officials have confirmed. David Brabham cited medical reasons as the cause of his decision, according to town spokesman Steve Young. “I’m glad I was able to end...
live5news.com

Charleston police investigating West Ashley shooting incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says officers are investigating a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. Police say there is a heavy law enforcement presence near the 2000 block of Applebee Way in West Ashley after a shooting incident. A reporter with Live 5 News is on...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: 3 juveniles shot in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Wednesday evening shooting in West Ashley. According to CPD, there was a heavy law enforcement presence on the 2000 block of Applebee Way shortly before 6:00 p.m. Police said that three juveniles were shot, but their injuries...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Colleton County Courthouse trial updates

Monday, January 23, 2023, the jury selection process will begin at the courthouse for the Murdaugh trial that is expected to start immediately thereafter. Here are a few facts to know in anticipation of the downtown courthouse square getting rounded up. The Colleton County Courthouse’s Clerk of Court, Rebecca H....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Putting on a different uniform

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police Patrol Officer Trevon Sanders has a daily duty to serve and protect his native North Charleston. “Honestly this moment right now, I know this is real I’m actually about to go back and play football,” said Ptl. Sanders. The former prep star at Garret Tech, Sanders worked […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

