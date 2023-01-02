West Penn Power maintenance workers to vote on union

Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review

A dozen building maintenance workers at eight West Penn Power and other First Energy Corp. facilities soon will be able to vote on whether they want to join the union representing the company’s power line workers.

The National Labor Relations Board in Pittsburgh said it will mail ballots to the full-time and part-time building mechanics beginning Tuesday, so they can decide whether they want to be members of Utility Workers Union of America Local 102. The ballots will be counted Jan. 24 in the agency’s Pittsburgh office, the NLRB said.

Those ballots will be sent to workers at West Penn Power’s service center on Route 30 west of Jeannette; the company’s corporate offices on Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg; the Latrobe service center; as well as operations in the Charleroi area, Connellsville, Kittanning, Waynesboro and Williamsport, Md.

Travis Beck, president of UWUA Local 102, said those maintenance personnel have not had union representation during the changes that have occurred over the past several years with West Penn Power and its former parent company, Allegheny Energy, which was acquired by First Energy Corp. of Akron, Ohio.

Todd Meyers, a West Penn Power spokesman in Greensburg, could not be reached for comment.