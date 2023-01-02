Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
ClutchPoints
Cowboys make another move at WR, but it’s not Odell Beckham Jr.
For a good part of the past two months, the Dallas Cowboys have toyed around with the idea of signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. amid his recovery from the torn left ACL he suffered back in February. However, Beckham still hasn’t progressed far enough in his recovery, leading to the Cowboys’ pursuit of other options at WR.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement
The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL rumors: 4 teams that should acquire Lamar Jackson this offseason and why
Lamar Jackson leaving the Ravens appears more plausible than ever before, so which NFL teams should be looking to sign the QB this offseason and why?. The foregone conclusion for a while seemed to be that the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson would get things worked out regarding an extension. The former NFL MVP is in the final year of his contract but the team wouldn’t just let him walk, even with the potential for a monster check being cut looming, right?
ClutchPoints
Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better
Damar Hamlin’s injury condition appears to have taken a turn for the better. The Buffalo Bills safety’s uncle Dorrian Glenn said that Hamlin was originally on 100 percent oxygen and is now down to 50 percent, according to Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com. “That’s a good thing. That’s a good sign,” said Glenn. Hamlin’s uncle noted […] The post Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury update takes a turn for the better appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update
It appears Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is trending in the right direction as he remains in extensive care at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. On Wednesday, family friend Jordon Rooney spoke to Coley Harvey of ESPN and offered a very promising health update. “Per Jordon and Damar’s family, doctors overnight got promising readings […] The post Damar Hamlin gets another ‘promising’ health update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs
Lamar Jackson has been sidelined for a month after he injured his knee in Week 13, and it does not sound like the Baltimore Ravens expect him to play in their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals. That has left many wondering if the star quarterback will be ready to return in the first round... The post Report reveals Lamar Jackson’s status for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ravens HC John Harbaugh gives updates on multiple key players
The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the final score of 16-13 in Week 17, dropping their record to 10-6 on the year. They’ll now face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, a team that they might have to play in the first round of the playoffs depending on how seeding works itself out.
ClutchPoints
RUMOR: Mike Vrabel’s Titans job security after 2022 season, revealed
Mike Vrabel’s job security has come into question amid the Tennessee Titans’ lackluster second half of the 2022 season. A recent reported suggested that there will be a number of changes to the Titans’ coaching staff over the offseason, per analyst Ken Moore. However, Moore adds that Vrabel will “not be among those changes,” and that Vrabel will be involved in GM discussions.
ClutchPoints
REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation
The NFL has decided against resuming the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals following the injury to Damar Hamlin, according to AP’s Rob Maaddi. With the league preparing for the Week 18 slate, Roger Goodell and the NFL have made the decision to forgo the Week 17 clash that was suspended […] The post REPORT: NFL makes final decision on Bills-Bengals game amid Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Dolphins news: Teddy Bridgewater injury takes surprising turn ahead of crucial Week 18 game vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins have a huge game ahead of them in Week 18, with their playoff hopes on the line against the New York Jets at home on Sunday. However, they are amidst a quarterback quandary. Tua Tagovailoa is unlikely to suit up against the Jets because of a concussion,...
ClutchPoints
Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were first-hand witnesses to the harrowing scenes that transpired during their Week 17 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. The game was temporarily suspended and eventually called off completely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground due to cardiac arrest. Burrow himself has now been able to process […] The post Bengals star Joe Burrow reveals ‘wakeup call’ after Bills’ Damar Hamlin injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Bengals clinch the AFC North, but there’s a twist
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially clinched the AFC North. However, this season, the Bengals won’t be getting the usual rewards given to the AFC North champion. After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s scary injury, the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup was suspended before ultimately being canceled. The NFL recently ruled that the game will be scored […] The post Bengals clinch the AFC North, but there’s a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
AFC Championship potentially on neutral site in aftermath of nixing Bills-Bengals
After making the decision to cancel the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game due to the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin on the field of play, the NFL is in the process of looking at different ways to proceed once the playoffs begin. According to a statement from the league, there are three scenarios affecting the […] The post AFC Championship potentially on neutral site in aftermath of nixing Bills-Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2
Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur became the first person from the New York Jets to admit quarterback Zach Wilson may have been mishandled by the organization. “Through two years, we haven’t done our job with him,” LaFleur said Thursday. Mike LaFleur says, in hindsight, that Zach Wilson would've benefited from sitting and learning behind a veteran […] The post Jets OC drops bombshell Zach Wilson admission after brutal Year 2 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
