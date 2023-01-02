ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

thisweekinworcester.com

New State Grants Support Training Nurses in Worcester

WORCESTER - New state grants announced on Wednesday support strengthening the supply of local nursing talent with an expanded partnership between Worcester State University and Quinsigamond Community College, supported by both UMass Memorial and St. Vincent Hospital. Worcester State University's Dr. Lillian R. Goodman Department of Nursing receives $1 million,...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Four Worcester-Area Organizations Receive Mental Health Services Grants

WORCESTER - Veterans Inc. in Worcester is one of 11 organizations across Massachusetts to receive a Mental Health Diversionary Services Grant. Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Wednesday that nearly $2.9 million has been awarded as part of her office’s new grant program to mitigate the impact of patients boarding in hospital emergency departments and inpatient beds.
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Food Hub, Chamber, E for All Hosting Free Food Business Program

WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Food Hub, Chamber of Commerce and E for All are hosting a free food business start-up program starting in February. Applications for the program are due by Friday, Jan. 6. The "Launching Diverse Food Entrepreuners" program is being held on Thursdays from Feb. 2 to...
WORCESTER, MA
high-profile.com

CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing

Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
worcestermag.com

Worcester-area women join forces against substance use disorders

Struggling to break free of substance use's control of her life, Kirsten Puccio tried numerous programs and meetings, but none were the right fit. But as a woman and a mom, Puccio found she wasn't alone. "The need is huge," Puccio said. "The resources are so limited, especially for women...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Swearing-In of New Worcester City Manager Eric Batista on Friday at City Hall

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester will hold a swearing-in ceremony for City Manager Eric D. Batista on Friday, Jan. 6 at 4 PM at City Hall. Batista was appointed as City Manager for a two-year term in November. Batista had been serving as acting City Manager since June 2022. He was previously appointed assistant city manager to former City Manager Ed Augustus in September 2021.
WORCESTER, MA
baystatebanner.com

A change of course for K-12 education?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse

The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
WORCESTER, MA

