Worcester Community Action Council Opening New Offices on Jan. 11
WORCESTER - The Worcester Community Action Council will open in their new offices on the fifth floor of the former Unum building on Chestnut Street on Jan. 11. The WCAC offices are closed now through Jan. 10 to facilitate the move to their new location. WCAC had previously announced the...
thisweekinworcester.com
New State Grants Support Training Nurses in Worcester
WORCESTER - New state grants announced on Wednesday support strengthening the supply of local nursing talent with an expanded partnership between Worcester State University and Quinsigamond Community College, supported by both UMass Memorial and St. Vincent Hospital. Worcester State University's Dr. Lillian R. Goodman Department of Nursing receives $1 million,...
thisweekinworcester.com
Four Worcester-Area Organizations Receive Mental Health Services Grants
WORCESTER - Veterans Inc. in Worcester is one of 11 organizations across Massachusetts to receive a Mental Health Diversionary Services Grant. Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Wednesday that nearly $2.9 million has been awarded as part of her office’s new grant program to mitigate the impact of patients boarding in hospital emergency departments and inpatient beds.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Food Hub, Chamber, E for All Hosting Free Food Business Program
WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Food Hub, Chamber of Commerce and E for All are hosting a free food business start-up program starting in February. Applications for the program are due by Friday, Jan. 6. The "Launching Diverse Food Entrepreuners" program is being held on Thursdays from Feb. 2 to...
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
high-profile.com
CEDAC Provides Financing for Mass. Affordable Housing
Boston – The Baker-Polito Administration convened a Housing Roundtable discussion in Haverhill on Dec. 8, 2022 and announced funding awards in the most recent competitive round for affordable housing across the Commonwealth. The Community Economic Development Assistance Corporation (CEDAC) has partnered with the Department of Housing and Community Development...
worcestermag.com
Worcester-area women join forces against substance use disorders
Struggling to break free of substance use's control of her life, Kirsten Puccio tried numerous programs and meetings, but none were the right fit. But as a woman and a mom, Puccio found she wasn't alone. "The need is huge," Puccio said. "The resources are so limited, especially for women...
Boston Public Library shares list of its 10 most borrowed books in 2022
“The most borrowed titles of 2022 cover a broad variety of genres, with both romance and science fiction represented this year.”. Bostonians were in the mood for fiction in 2022. The Boston Public Library on Wednesday released the titles of the 10 books most borrowed by library patrons last year...
thisweekinworcester.com
Swearing-In of New Worcester City Manager Eric Batista on Friday at City Hall
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester will hold a swearing-in ceremony for City Manager Eric D. Batista on Friday, Jan. 6 at 4 PM at City Hall. Batista was appointed as City Manager for a two-year term in November. Batista had been serving as acting City Manager since June 2022. He was previously appointed assistant city manager to former City Manager Ed Augustus in September 2021.
Table Talk Pies affordable housing development receives $19.6M from MassDevelopment
A six-story affordable housing development on the former site of the Table Talk Pies factory in Worcester’s Canal District has received nearly $20 million in funding from the state. MassDevelopment has issued a $19,640,000 tax-exempt bond for the project at 120 Washington St. to support 59 of the 83...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
thisweekinworcester.com
See Police Responses to Incidents at Worcester Public Schools this School Year
WORCESTER - Police responded to 188 incidents at 37 Worcester Public Schools between Aug. 29, 2022, and Dec. 26, 2022, according to a crime analysis produced by the Worcester Police Department. Of those incidents, 50 (27%) were classified as Medical. The categories of Assault and Battery (11), Assault (8), Fight...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
thisweekinworcester.com
MassDOT Hosting Public Hearing on ADA Curb Ramps on Millbury Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will hold a Live Virtual Design Public Hearing concerning ADA curb ramp retrofits at various locations in District 3, including on Millbury Street in Worcester. The meeting will take place on Jan. 19 at 6 PM. The purpose of the hearing is...
Hold the line: Shoppers await opening of new Market Basket in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY — After delays, a new Market Basket supermarket — the main retailer at the one-time home of Edgemere Drive-In on Route 20 — appears to be close to opening. The Tewksbury-based chain had been hoping to open the store sometime last year, but was met with construction delays. ...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
National Spaghetti Day: Who serves the best pasta in western Massachusetts?
22News narrowed the list to the top 10 best places to get pasta in western Massachusetts.
baystatebanner.com
A change of course for K-12 education?
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When Governor-elect Maura Healey’s transition team announced in December the appointment of Lynn Schools Superintendent Patrick Tutwiler as the state’s new education secretary, the move signaled to some a break from trends that have dominated education policy for much of the last 30 years.
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
Showcase Cinemas site in Worcester eyed for 150,000-square-foot warehouse
The site of Worcester’s last cinema may soon be home to a 150,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution building. Astoria, N.Y.-based real estate company Criterion Group has filed plans with the city’s Planning Board to build the warehouse at 135 Brooks St., where the Showcase Cinemas North once stood. The company specializes in apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, film studios, warehousing, industrial yards and truck parking facilities throughout the country, according to its website.
