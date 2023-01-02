ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

Popovich sees much growth from Keldon Johnson's offensive game

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — It is becoming almost common to read the box score and see San Antonio Spurs' Keldon Johnson have an offensive explosion. Ahead of the team's game versus Brooklyn, Johnson strung together back-to-back 30-point games against New York and Dallas. He also has totaled five 30-point scoring nights including a season-high 33 points versus the Bulls on October 28, 2022.
ClutchPoints

Fan surprisingly gets Spurs coach Gregg Popovich to smile (off the court)

For years, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has cultivated an image of himself being a tough, hard-nosed coach who urges his players to bring some “nasty” with them on the court. Part of Popovich’s persona is his sometimes contentious relationship with some members of the media, and oftentimes, his prickly disposition during interviews leads to some unintentional hilarity.
