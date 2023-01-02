For years, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has cultivated an image of himself being a tough, hard-nosed coach who urges his players to bring some “nasty” with them on the court. Part of Popovich’s persona is his sometimes contentious relationship with some members of the media, and oftentimes, his prickly disposition during interviews leads to some unintentional hilarity.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO