San Joaquin County Emergency officials report no significant issues from storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — Emergency officials in San Joaquin County are breathing a sigh of relief Thursday, hours after a destructive 'bomb cyclone' fueled by an atmospheric river made landfall in Northern California. According to the county's top emergency official, Tiffany Heyer, neither levee breaches nor storm-related deaths have been...
KCRA.com
3 people found dead after Sacramento County flooding are identified
The Sacramento County coroner has identified all three people found dead in the southern part of the county in the wake of flooding from the New Year's Eve storm. Steven Sampson, 45, of McAlester, Oklahoma. Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland, California. Mei Keng Lam , 57, of San Leandro, California.
KCRA.com
Mudflows close down major roadway near Tracy in San Joaquin County
TRACY, Calif. — Continued rainfall over the past several days is leading to non-stop mudflows with debris along several miles of road in San Joaquin County near the city of Tracy. Road closure signs start on North Corral Hollow Road directly on the west side of Interstate 580. Road...
'Mother Nature kind of caught us by surprise': California road officials speak after freeway flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The storm that swept through Northern California on New Year's Eve led to some dangerous flooding and three people dying in Sacramento County. Along Highway 99 near Dillard Road, where two bodies were found, some questioned why that stretch of road was not closed sooner. Several people in that area had to be rescued after getting caught in the floodwater.
KCRA.com
Winter storm leads to downed trees on Placer County homes, cars: 'It could have been worse'
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — There were plenty of cleanups to do Thursday in Placer County after another storm led to damaged powerlines and downed trees across the state. In the Glenbrook Trails community in Loomis, a tree fell on Holly Webb's mobile home. On Thursday afternoon, crews were seen trying to lift the tree off.
KCRA.com
2 arrested in deadly North Highlands shooting, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were arrested in connection with the shooting death of another man in North Highlands, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. (Video above: Top stories for Jan. 5) The shooting happened on Oct. 11 on the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east...
KCRA.com
How are flooded roads handled? Sacramento County officials explain following deadly New Year's Eve storm
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Three people died in Sacramento County following dangerous flooding caused by a winter storm that swept through Northern California on New Year’s Eve. Highway 99 and surrounding streets, such as Dillard Road, were submerged, along with several cars that got stuck in the floodwaters....
Fatal collision closes lanes along I-80 in Solano County
(KTXL) — A fatal collision in Solano County has closed lanes along westbound Interstate 80 at Magazine Street, according to the California Highway Patrol Solano Office. -Above video: Third body discovered in storm series According to the CHP, the crash occurred around 10 a.m. and involved two vehicles, a Dodge Ram and a box truck, […]
KCRA.com
Yolo County community still without power almost week after New Year's Eve storm
CLARKSBURG, Calif. — Nearly a week into the new year, about 600 PG&E customers in Clarksburg, a community in Yolo County, are still without power after outages caused by a storm on New Year's Eve. Sue Brannon is one of those residents. This morning, she filled buckets of water...
KCRA.com
19-year-old killed after crashing into utility pole during heavy rain in Fairfield, police say
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A 19-year-old woman died Wednesday after she lost control of her vehicle during heavy rain in Fairfield, according to police. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 5) The crash happened at 8:39 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake, Fairfield police said. During the investigation, police...
KCRA Today: How flooded roads are handled, Yolo Co community still without power, Newsom’s 2nd inauguration today
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
San Joaquin County braces for the worst amid another winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — In San Joaquin County, people are bracing for the worst, even as many are still trying to recover from the New Year's Eve storm. Wednesday around noon, Caroline Coronado's Stockton home was without power. It had been that way since New Year's Eve. "Very cold, but...
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Wind gusts top 50 mph in NorCal, 3 bodies discovered after Sac Co flooding, Grass Valley man shot by police
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Crash Injures Pedestrian in Hit-and-Run
Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-Run at Lower Colfax Road Intersection. A hit-and-run with injuries occurred southeast of Grass Valley on January 3 when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The accident happened at the intersection of Lower Colfax and Orzalli roads sometime before 1:25 p.m. when authorities arrived. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) report, the pedestrian got out of his pickup to take pictures of the water and was struck by a white Toyota sedan that then fled the scene.
