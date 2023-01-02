Kentucky Remains in Running For 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey

Kentucky basketball and coach John Calipari have just logged yet another No. 1 recruiting class, as four 5-star prospects and one homegrown 4-star create a dangerous group of players that will head to Lexington in 2023.

With the incoming class locked up, it's already time to focus on the 2024 talent. One of the top names in the class is 5-star Airious "Ace" Bailey.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 185 pounds, Bailey is currently rated as the No. 6 player in the class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 3 small forward as well as the No. 2 player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Powder Springs and McEachern High School.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, Bailey announced his latest list of schools still in the running for his commitment, trimming the number down to 12. Kentucky is joined by:

Georgia

Rutgers

Auburn

Texas

Memphis

South Carolina

Tennessee

Kansas

West Virginia

Arkansas

Oregon

On Sept. 13, 2022, Calipari took a visit to see Bailey, subsequently offering the SF on the same day. UK was the fourth Power 5 school to offer, with Tennessee and Auburn being notables who jumped out ahead.

Bailey would take an official visit to Auburn just three days later, but then did the same in Lexington on Oct. 14. The Wildcats and Tigers are thought to be the early frontrunners for the coveted talent.

