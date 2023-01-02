ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky Remains in Running For 5-Star Small Forward Airious 'Ace' Bailey

By Hunter Shelton
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UXQrS_0k0zjV5R00

Kentucky basketball and coach John Calipari have just logged yet another No. 1 recruiting class, as four 5-star prospects and one homegrown 4-star create a dangerous group of players that will head to Lexington in 2023.

With the incoming class locked up, it's already time to focus on the 2024 talent. One of the top names in the class is 5-star Airious "Ace" Bailey.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 185 pounds, Bailey is currently rated as the No. 6 player in the class, per 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 3 small forward as well as the No. 2 player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Powder Springs and McEachern High School.

On Sunday, Jan. 1, Bailey announced his latest list of schools still in the running for his commitment, trimming the number down to 12. Kentucky is joined by:

  • Georgia
  • Rutgers
  • Auburn
  • Texas
  • Memphis
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Kansas
  • West Virginia
  • Arkansas
  • Oregon

On Sept. 13, 2022, Calipari took a visit to see Bailey, subsequently offering the SF on the same day. UK was the fourth Power 5 school to offer, with Tennessee and Auburn being notables who jumped out ahead.

Bailey would take an official visit to Auburn just three days later, but then did the same in Lexington on Oct. 14. The Wildcats and Tigers are thought to be the early frontrunners for the coveted talent.

More on Kentucky's 2023 class here .

Find out what Calipari had to say about each future Wildcat here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wildcats Today

Are Kentucky's 3-Point Shooting Numbers a Hoax?

Entering Thursday, Jan. 5, Kentucky basketball is statistically the 13th-best 3-point shooting team in Division I — which consists of 363 teams. The Wildcats have made 112 of 287 attempts from behind the arc, good for a 39.02 percent clip. Not only is that the best percentage of any team in the ...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Bald eagle shot and rescued

A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve. A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve.
KENTUCKY STATE
aseaofblue.com

Doug Shows makes horrific call in Kentucky’s narrow win over LSU

Doug Shows is one of the most controversial officials in all of sports, and that’s putting it nicely. But even by Doug Shows standards, a call he made in the Kentucky Wildcats’ win over the LSU Tigers was as bad of a call as you’ll see at any level of basketball, which shouldn’t be a surprise from a guy who isn’t even afraid to eject fans from games,
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVW

Patrick Ewing Addresses Georgetown Future After Record-Breaking Loss

Georgetown is off to a 5–11 start this season and is winless in conference play. View the original article to see embedded media. During Patrick Ewing’s remarkable college playing career, the dominant center guided Georgetown to four NCAA tournament appearances, three trips to the national championship game and one title. Now in his sixth year as the team’s coach. the program is a long way from those more successful days.
GEORGETOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington

A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in …. A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington. Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud...
LEXINGTON, KY
beckersasc.com

Kentucky medical office building sold for $8.7M

Capital Real Estate Group-U.S. Healthcare Investment Sales sold a four-building medical office portfolio in Lexington, Ky., for $8.75 million, according to a Jan. 4 press release sent to Becker's. The four properties are 100 percent leased to the Kentucky Eye Institute, an ophthalmology practice with 11 locations in the state.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentuckians feeling the effects of high insulin prices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More people in Kentucky are having to ration their insulin supply, putting them in dangerous situations. People we spoke to say insulin prices are still an issue across the state. Although the price of insulin was capped at $30 for people on state-regulated health insurance plans, many people are not on that plan.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Saint Joseph Hospital using new technology for colorectal cancer screenings

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Saint Joseph Hospital was the first in Kentucky to use AI-assisted colonoscopy technology to screen for colorectal cancer. The new technology allows physicians to detect colorectal polyps of varying shapes and sizes earlier through enhanced visualization during a colonoscopy. Certain types of colorectal cancer can have...
LEXINGTON, KY
Wildcats Today

Wildcats Today

Lexington, KY
1K+
Followers
940
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

WildcatsToday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Kentucky Wildcats.

 https://www.si.com/college/kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy