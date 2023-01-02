ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Grove, NY

Store Employee Accused Of Falsely Reporting Bomb, Gun Threats At Smith Haven Mall

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46CJMx_0k0zjPn500
Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 28-year-old woman was charged after investigators said that she falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island.

Officers responded to Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove after texts were sent to 911 reporting a bomb inside the mall shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Minutes later, a text from the same phone number indicated that a woman had a gun in the mall, SCPD said.

Police searched the mall and determined there was no threat to the public, authorities said.

Police said Tasia Morales, an employee at a store in the mall, was arrested after an investigation into the incident.

Morales, who is a resident of Amityville, was charged with first-degree falsely reporting an incident and was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 2, SCPD reported.

Comments / 0

 

