Store Employee Accused Of Falsely Reporting Bomb, Gun Threats At Smith Haven Mall
A 28-year-old woman was charged after investigators said that she falsely reported bomb and gun threats at a mall on Long Island.
Officers responded to Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove after texts were sent to 911 reporting a bomb inside the mall shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.
Minutes later, a text from the same phone number indicated that a woman had a gun in the mall, SCPD said.
Police searched the mall and determined there was no threat to the public, authorities said.
Police said Tasia Morales, an employee at a store in the mall, was arrested after an investigation into the incident.
Morales, who is a resident of Amityville, was charged with first-degree falsely reporting an incident and was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, Jan. 2, SCPD reported.
