ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation

An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
NAZARETH, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot

A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide

The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

4 people shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown

The city of Allentown started off 2023 with four people shot and wounded in an incident on New Year’s Day. Officers called for shots fired at 9:15 p.m. Sunday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of East Clair Street, off of Hanover Avenue on the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne

HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for man accused of $154K home improvement fraud

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Monroe County man accused of a $154,000 home improvement fraud. Investigators said Anthony Valera, 37 from Pocono Summit, took on at least five contracts and abandoned them. Those five contracts added up to $154,000. Officials said Valera would take the […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Philly to Receive $200M Over 18 Years to Fight Opioid Crisis

Philadelphia will receive around $200 million over an 18-year span to fight the city’s opioid crisis, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday. The funds will come from the national opioid settlements and be invested into various crisis response strategies, including citywide and neighborhood programs. “This is not going to happen...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy