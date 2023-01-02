Read full article on original website
Nazareth man arrested, charged in Palmer Township New Year’s Eve shots-fired investigation
An arrest has been made in connection with a shots-fired incident that took place on New Year’s Eve in Palmer Township. Jonathan Cornelius, a 37-year-old Nazareth resident, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangerment, and related charges, according to a release from Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck.
WFMZ-TV Online
Emmaus man dies after accident at construction job site
LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - An Emmaus area man died after an accident at a construction job site in Northampton County. Nicholas Varec, 36, was pronounced dead at the hospital around 2 p.m. Wednesday, a little more than an hour after the incident, said the Lehigh County coroner in a news release.
Concerns, frustration after gunfire erupts in gym of Allentown youth center
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Gunfire at the East Side Youth Center that resulted in four people being shot happened in one of the gymnasiums during a basketball game, according to a neighborhood outreach group and people who frequent the center. Allentown police have been mum on details since the shooting happened...
Lehigh Valley Man, 18, Killed In Allentown Crash With Tractor-Trailer
An 18-year-old Lehigh Valley man was killed in an Allentown crash involving a tractor-trailer on Monday, Jan. 2, authorities confirmed. Elijah A. Soler, of Hanover Township, was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer on the American Parkway Bridge just after 7:35 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner said Tuesday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown police release photo of man wanted in 2021 shooting
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are again asking the public for help in finding a suspect in a 2021 shooting. Isaiah Brown is wanted on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and firearm violations. Allentown police released his picture Thursday morning. Brown is accused of shooting another person on March...
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck, Killed After Leaving Popular Philly Cheesesteak Spot
A stop for a sandwich at a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop turned deadly for a woman Wednesday night. Maryanne Ciecka was struck by a car after she came out of Dalessandro's Steaks at Henry Avenue and Wendover Street around 8:45 p.m., Philadelphia police said. Investigators said the 61-year-old Bensalem, Pennsylvania,...
Cars damaged by thrown rocks in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Three cars were damaged after rocks were thrown at them. According to police, two juveniles were caught throwing rocks from the railroad bridge that goes over Luzerne Street Tuesday night. Both are being charged with criminal mischief. No one was hurt in the incident in Lackawanna...
NBC Philadelphia
Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide
The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide. Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.
4 people shot on New Year’s Day in Allentown
The city of Allentown started off 2023 with four people shot and wounded in an incident on New Year’s Day. Officers called for shots fired at 9:15 p.m. Sunday found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the 1100 block of East Clair Street, off of Hanover Avenue on the city’s east side.
Carbon monoxide claims Northampton County man who lost power Dec. 23
A Bushkill Township man found unresponsive on Christmas Day died of carbon monoxide toxicity, Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek said Thursday. Joel S. Kotulka, 71, was discovered about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 25 at his home in the 300 block of Old Allentown Road, inside his garage where a generator was running, Lysek said.
Wanted Wilson Borough man found in Easton with drugs and a gun, cops say
A Wilson Borough man wanted on a drug charge after allegedly scuffling with his parole officer was found Thursday morning in an Easton home with drugs and a handgun, city police said. Shadee Ismael Johnson, of the 1600 block of Spruce Street in the borough, was taken into custody at...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman shot, killed by boyfriend in Luzerne
HICKORY HILLS, Luzerne County – A woman is dead and police are searching for her boyfriend after an incident Tuesday evening in this development in Foster Township. State Police at Hazleton were called to 1290 Woodhaven Drive in the Hickory Hills development near White Haven for a reported shooting around 6:45pm.
NBC Philadelphia
Girl, 7, Struck by Stray Bullet During Triple Shooting in Philadelphia
Three people were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia Wednesday night, including a young girl who was struck by a stray bullet while inside her home. The shooting occurred along the 2900 block of Rutledge Street at 7:29 p.m. Police said 14 shots in all were fired. A 43-year-old man...
Police arrest Scranton man for firing shots during road rage incident
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is facing multiple charges after firing shots at an occupied car during a road rage incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On Wednesday just before 5:00 p.m., 25-year-old Erik Viquez was traveling south on the Cross Valley Expressway when, police say, another vehicle attempted to move into […]
Warrant issued for man accused of $154K home improvement fraud
STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Monroe County man accused of a $154,000 home improvement fraud. Investigators said Anthony Valera, 37 from Pocono Summit, took on at least five contracts and abandoned them. Those five contracts added up to $154,000. Officials said Valera would take the […]
Woman dies after being struck by two vehicles in Lackawanna County
MOOSIC, Pa. — A woman is dead after being hit while crossing a busy road in Lackawanna County. Moosic police say the 56-year-old was crossing Birney Avenue after leaving Gerrity's Supermarket Wednesday evening, and that's when she was hit by two vehicles. Both drivers remained on the scene. Police...
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly to Receive $200M Over 18 Years to Fight Opioid Crisis
Philadelphia will receive around $200 million over an 18-year span to fight the city’s opioid crisis, Mayor Jim Kenney announced Thursday. The funds will come from the national opioid settlements and be invested into various crisis response strategies, including citywide and neighborhood programs. “This is not going to happen...
