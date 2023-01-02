Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
OPPO Find X6 Pro may offer 120x camera zoom
According to a new tidbit shared by Digital Chat Station, the OPPO Find X6 Pro may end up offering 120x camera zoom. Digital Chat Station, as many of you know, is a well-known tipster from China. The OPPO Find X6 Pro is tipped to include three cameras on the back....
Android Headlines
This OLED TV can stick onto any surface and runs on batteries
CES is where we typically see some pretty crazy tech gadgets that get announced. And a lot of the time, they never actually go on sale. The Displace TV fits into that camp, though we do hope it goes on sale at some point. Basically, Displace TV is a 55-inch...
Android Headlines
Samsung's new SmartThings Station is a smart home hub with a secret, killer feature
Samsung is introducing the SmartThings Station at CES 2023 today. Which is a smart home hub that will make it easier to access all of the smart things in your home. However, it also has a secret feature, that is pretty impressive. Which is, it is also a fast wireless...
Android Headlines
Android 13 live for Samsung's Galaxy A32 5G in the US
Android 13 is rolling out to Samsung‘s Galaxy A32 5G in the US. The big Android update is live for users with a carrier-locked model stateside. The company should soon cover unlocked units too. The new Android version has already been rolled out to this affordable 5G handset in most international markets.
Android Headlines
Google Pixel 7a will offer 8GB of RAM, another video appears
The Google Pixel 7a surfaced a couple of days ago, basically revealing its design. That leak came quite early, as the phone is not expected to launch anytime soon. That being said, another Pixel 7a video just appeared, along with a confirmation that the phone will feature 8GB of RAM.
Android Headlines
ASUS made two awesome looking Xbox controllers
While a “gamer” design for phones isn’t always something you want, where you do generally want that gamer aesthetic is with controllers, like the two new ones ASUS just unveiled for Xbox and PC. This week during its CES event, ASUS showed off the brand new ROG Raikiri and ROG Raikiri Pro. Each one works with PC and Xbox Series X|S.
Android Headlines
The Leica Cine 1 laser TV is the first of its kind to support Google TV
CES 2023 has brought a new laser TV from Leica. This product ushers the camera manufacturer into a new industry, and it comes with a cool software feature. The Cine 1 is the first laser TV to launch with Google TV support. This is Leica’s first shot at making a...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra isn't getting Samsung's new UDR 2000 display
Samsung recently unveiled its UDR 2000 OLED display for smartphones with a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. The company showcased the new display product at CES 2023, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, US. The timing of this unveiling suggested this display solution may debut on the Galaxy S23 series next month. At least the Ultra model could have got it. But not to be. Two different tipsters have confirmed this.
Android Headlines
Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds launch in the US for $149
The Moto Buds 600 ANC are now official the US, and priced at $149. These earbuds look stealthy, and come with Google Assistant support. On top of that, the Snapdragon Sound support is also on offer. The Moto Buds 600 ANC earbuds are official in the US. They are made...
Android Headlines
Razer reveals its biggest Blade gaming laptop ever at CES
Every year like clockwork, Razer announces a refreshed lineup of Blade gaming laptops at CES, and this year it’s introducing the new Blade 16 and Blade 18. Two new size categories that push performance to new heights for gamers. The standout here is the Blade 18. Razer’s biggest gaming...
Android Headlines
Lenovo just announced a dual screen OLED Laptop
At CES 2023, Lenovo has a number of new Yoga laptops and other computers that it is announcing. But the one that really caught our attention is the Yoga Book 9i. This is a dual screen OLED laptop. And the pricing isn’t actually all that crazy, but we’ll get to that in a minute.
Android Headlines
The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld launches January 26
Razer announced the Edge cloud gaming handheld back in 2022 at RazerCon, but it’s officially announcing the launch date for the device at CES 2023. We already knew the device would be coming this year but Razer had been tightlipped about a launch date for the Edge up until now. The good news for anyone wanting to get their hands on one, is that the wait is almost over.
Android Headlines
Roku is coming for Amazon's Fire TV with its own Select & Plus TVs
Today, at CES 2023, Roku has announced two new lines of smart TVs with Roku built-in, obviously. These are all TVs built by Roku, similar to Amazon’s 4-Series and Omni Series that were announced in the past two years. The Select series is the “Value” brand for Roku, and smaller sizes. With the Plus series coming in 65- and 75-inch models.
Android Headlines
New Motorola Defy will launch with two-way satellite messaging service
Satellite connectivity is relatively new on smartphones, and the coming Motorola Defy might be joining the party. A previous report on the actual technology is made possible thanks to a collaboration between Bullitt Group and MediaTek. But a few more partners are working to make this service a success. At...
Android Headlines
Alienware just announced an insanely fast gaming monitor at CES
Alienware just announced its latest gaming products at CES 2023 today, including an insanely fast gaming monitor. The new display is a fast IPS gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 500Hz, which quite honestly is a lot faster than most people are going to notice. But if you’re used to fast refresh rate monitors, and you want bleeding edge tech, this is it.
Android Headlines
Key Galaxy S23 Ultra specs revealed in a fresh leak
Samsung‘s 2023 flagships are almost here. The company will reportedly launch the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. Rumors and leaks have already revealed plenty about the new phones. And as we inch closer to the launch event, new leaks keep surfacing. A noted tipster recently shared some of the key specs of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It isn’t a whole new set of information, but there are quite a few takeaways in the latest leak. Let’s check those out.
Android Headlines
Intel's 13th Gen Mobile Processors will put 24-cores into your laptop
Intel actually announced its 13th Gen processors back in September, but it only announced the Desktop models. Now the company is announcing the mobile processors that you’ll see in laptops. Which includes a 24-core Intel Core i9 model. That’s a whole lot of cores for a laptop, but it does bring them in line with what Apple is offering.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 is official with 100W charging, up to 16GB of RAM & more
The OnePlus 11 is finally official. After quite a few leaks and rumors, the phone finally got announced in China. This is its initial launch, while the global model will arrive on February 7. The global model will be very similar to the Chinese one, though. It will ship with...
Android Headlines
HP unveils its Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds at CES
CES 2023 is going on now, and a ton of top tech brands are showcasing their latest products and concepts. HP just pulled the wraps off of its new Voyager Free 60 TWS earbuds. These aim to make hybrid work life easier. While the Covid-19 pandemic has cooled in the...
Android Headlines
Google came to CES with a big digital billboard to shame Apple into adding RCS
CES is currently ongoing in Las Vegas, and as usual, Google is there with a pretty big presence. However, this year, they have a big digital billboard outside of their venue, targeting Apple. 9to5Mac posted a video of it on Twitter. Basically, the billboard starts with a text message to...
Comments / 0