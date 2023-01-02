Samsung recently unveiled its UDR 2000 OLED display for smartphones with a peak brightness of more than 2,000 nits. The company showcased the new display product at CES 2023, which is currently underway in Las Vegas, US. The timing of this unveiling suggested this display solution may debut on the Galaxy S23 series next month. At least the Ultra model could have got it. But not to be. Two different tipsters have confirmed this.

4 HOURS AGO