Julia I. Mayes, 97, of Keller St. Lock Haven passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2022 surrounded by family and her beloved caregivers. She was born in Castanea December 3, 1925, to the late Samuel R. and Lulabelle M. Koch Bechtol. Julia was united in marriage January 27, 1944 to Roy H. “Whitey” Mayes, who preceded her in death July 26, 1995. He was the love of her life and they were truly soul mates. Partners in everything they did. Julia was the oldest and longest living resident of Castanea.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO