Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wkok.com
Evangelical Community Hospital Introduces First Baby of 2023
LEWISBURG – The first baby born in 2023 in the Valley has been announced, and it comes from Evangelical Community Hospital. Evangelical says Oliver Arthur Kline was born Monday afternoon at 1:46 p.m., weighing in at five pounds, 11.5 ounces, and 18 inches long. He’s the third child of Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg. Olive joins sisters three-year-old Cora and 18-month-old Carla.
Building collapses in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A building partially crumbled to the ground in Schuylkill County. It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday along South Bower Street. Norwegian Township News and Concerns shared this video of the collapsed building, which appears to have fallen out onto the street and onto a vehicle. So...
Pa. man settles suit over burns suffered in hospital operating room flash fire
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man seriously burned in a flash fire while undergoing surgery at UPMC Williamsport 2019 has settled his medical liability and negligence lawsuit. The out-of-court settlements involving a number defendants sued by Alden J. Evans Sr., of Trout Run, are confidential and the parties are...
therecord-online.com
Julia I. Mayes
Julia I. Mayes, 97, of Keller St. Lock Haven passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2022 surrounded by family and her beloved caregivers. She was born in Castanea December 3, 1925, to the late Samuel R. and Lulabelle M. Koch Bechtol. Julia was united in marriage January 27, 1944 to Roy H. “Whitey” Mayes, who preceded her in death July 26, 1995. He was the love of her life and they were truly soul mates. Partners in everything they did. Julia was the oldest and longest living resident of Castanea.
PennDOT names Employee of the Quarter
PennDOT has named Heath Sterner the District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2023. Heath was recently promoted from a Drill Operator II to the role of Drill Supervisor in the District’s Soil Unit. Working on the Drill Crew requires a Class A Commercial Driver’s License. It also requires traveling to all nine counties in the district, often working long days in adverse weather conditions. In...
State College
New Event Venue Slated to Open in Port Matilda
A new community event venue is expected to open in Centre County this spring. Based in Port Matilda, Stoneybottom Celebration Venue is currently accepting bookings for events in 2023 and 2024. The event hall, located at 1979 Reese Hollow Road off Route 322, can accommodate approximately 200 guests. According to...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen
What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
Two dead connected in Geisinger shooting investigation
CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people died in separate incidents, yet officials say they are connected through a shooting that occurred at Geisinger Medical Center Danville on Friday. According to the Montour County Coroner’s Office, just after 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 49-year-old Vikki Wetzel, of Berwick, finished her shift at Geisinger Medical Center […]
Man dies after fire in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a fire last week in Luzerne County. The fire happened on December 26 at the Hitchner Apartment Building along Exeter Avenue in West Pittston. According to the Luzerne County coroner, Edward Zalepa died at the scene. The cause of his death...
Involuntary commitment sought for woman charged in Pa. man’s killing
DANVILLE – Involuntary commitment to a mental facility for inpatient treatment is sought for a Montour County homicide suspect. A Feb. 1 court hearing has been scheduled on the petition of Montour County District Attorney Angela L. Mattis for Kathleen Susan Reed, 39, Pembroke Pines, Florida, who has been ruled incompetent to stand trial.
pahomepage.com
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation
One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid …. One dead outside Geisinger in Montour County amid shooting investigation. Bryan Kohberger Arriving to Court. Bryan Kohberger Arriving to Court. Traffic Alert: Route 45 Closed in Northumberland …. Traffic Alert: Route...
therecord-online.com
Phoenix downs Sullivan County, 36-30
LOGANTON, PA – The Sugar Valley wrestling team won a wild one Tuesday night, eking out a 36-30 win over visiting Sullivan County. The Phoenix used five pins and a forfeit to pick up the victory. The win over the Griffins was the second this season, edging the visitors...
State College
State College business gives truck to employee
STATE COLLEGE — Talk about closing out 2022 with a bang!. Last year, Frances Binegar-Enoch was awarded a new 2022 Ford hybrid truck from Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in recognition of her dedication to the company. Binegar-Enoch is a hardworking mother who had relocated to State College from out of state with her husband and children.
Company involved in monkey crash shut down
DANVILLE, Pa. — The animal trucking company involved in the Montour County crash that led to the escape of three monkeys has been shut down. Last January, the monkeys escaped after a truck carrying about 100 of them collided with a dump truck along Route 54 near Danville. According...
Homeless man hops into vehicle left running at store
Montoursville, Pa. — A homeless man allegedly left a mother and daughter stranded in the cold when he hopped into their vehicle and drove off from a store in Montoursville. William Mark Kester, who police said was panhandling outside the Turkey Hill for a couple days, saw the keys left in the running vehicle, police said. The 65-year-old Kester immediately walked out of the store and drove away in the car. ...
Not your average student: Woman of many duties earns support from LHU to pursue education
Sarah Casher is a non-traditional student — she has a lot more on her plate than just college life — and continues to succeed at Lock Haven University. Casher is a student in Lock Haven's social work program at the Clearfield campus. But she is also a married mother of two with a full-time job and part-time enlisted personnel in the Pennsylvania National Guard. She was named the recipient of...
Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?
The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it! Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese. ...
Coffee and Hot Cocoa with a Cop to be held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will host a Coffee and Hot Cocoa event on January 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Eat & Run restaurant. Cups and Cakes, another Williamsport coffee shop, will host the event, providing cookies and coffee, as well as hot cocoa for any kids that […]
therecord-online.com
Late Comeback Sees Men’s Basketball Stun Shepherd in Overtime
SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. – Trailing by nine points with just a minute to play, the Lock Haven men’s basketball team (9-2, 5-1 PSAC) put on the rally of the season to force overtime against Shepherd University (6-6, 3-3 PSAC) and eventually grab a 77-74 win in an exhilarating Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Eastern Division matchup on Wednesday night.
Pa. state police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ homicide suspect
Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” man on the run after they say he killed his girlfriend. Scott Oliver, 30, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Jessica Romano Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. State police were called for a...
Comments / 0