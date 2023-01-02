Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin injury isn't the most important part of the Bills safety's story
Damar Hamlin's coaches, friends and current and former teammates paint a consistent picture of a man relentlessly committed to giving back.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Rick Barnes addresses confidence of Julian Phillips
Hoops is rolling to start conference play. The Vols just picked up one of their most impressive wins of the season earlier this week, exploding for 87 points in a 34-point victory over a Mississippi State squad with a top-20 defense. Incredibly impressive performance for Rick Barnes’ club. One...
