'Cedar fever' hits Houston

HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
See Houston History from Underground

HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61

HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found

Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
Kite Flying Festival at local Hindu Temple Sunday

HOUSTON (KIAH) This weekend in Sugar Land, Gujarati Samaj co-presents a fun kite-flying event for the whole family to enjoy. Fly kites and enjoy fun food, FREE parking and shuttle service to get to the event and back to your vehicle. If you need to buy a kite, you can on-site.
Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth

Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
How to save plants after a hard freeze

A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again

HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
10 Family Friendly Experiences to Have in Houston This Year

One of the best things about wrapping up the end of a year is the anticipation of looking forward to what’s next to come. We’ve pulled together a list of 10 experiences in Houston that we think all families should have this year. Happy 2023!. Visit Houston Graffiti...
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested...
Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires

As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for Houston residents. After no one bought...
A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused

We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX

There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
