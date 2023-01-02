Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Accused of Kidnapping, Torturing, and Beating Woman He Met on Bumble After She Refused His AdvancesLarry LeaseSpring, TX
These are the 5 highest rated burgers in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston Literacy Crisis: ISD Rates PlummetCorrie WritingHouston, TX
Related
Houston-area mother turns tragedy of son's drowning into lifesaving foundation
HOUSTON — The Houston area has already seen two drownings in the new year, both were children in backyard pools. Now, one mom who has experienced that kind of loss before is sharing her story in hopes of saving lives. January 5, 2023, marks the five-year anniversary of Mayson...
'Cedar fever' hits Houston
HOUSTON — It's called "cedar fever" and it has made its way to Houston to begin 2023. The cedar pollen count was high on Wednesday and could lead to some ruffled allergies for Houstonians. The following information was gathered from the Texas A&M Forest Service website. What is it?
cw39.com
See Houston History from Underground
HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an underground former water reservoir in Buffalo Bayou that is filled with History and Lights. And you only have a few more weeks to see the winter lighting experience made available for the public. Cistern Illuminated was created for the Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern. This special...
Longtime Houston radio host Randy Lemmon dead at 61
HOUSTON — Longtime Houston radio host and gardening expert Randy Lemmon died Wednesday. He was 61. It was also his birthday. Lemmon passed away due to complications after he had a stroke. Lemmon was a go-to expert for anyone who wanted to know about handling the unique Houston climate....
Houston Brother And Sister Abducted Walking Home From School Days After 1985 New Year Have Never Been Found
Pamela (5) and Michael Mayfield (6) to Age Progression to age 40Photo byThe Charley Project. 6-year-old Michael Mayfield and 5-year-old Pamela Mayfield lived in the 3500 block of Des Chaumes in northeast Houston, Texas. Michael and Pamela's parents were separated. Their mother, Cynthia, lived with her boyfriend, and their father lived with his girlfriend. The children were being raised by and lived with Cynthia's mother, their maternal grandmother. Michael and Pamela would see their mother occasionally and spend the Holidays with their father and his family, reports the Doe Network.
cw39.com
Kite Flying Festival at local Hindu Temple Sunday
HOUSTON (KIAH) This weekend in Sugar Land, Gujarati Samaj co-presents a fun kite-flying event for the whole family to enjoy. Fly kites and enjoy fun food, FREE parking and shuttle service to get to the event and back to your vehicle. If you need to buy a kite, you can on-site.
cw39.com
Man with plastic gun shot dead outside southwest Houston taco shop, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police say that a man was shot to death in southwest Houston on Thursday night robbed a taco shop with a plastic gun. The incident happened at 6901 South Gessner Drive just before 11:30 p.m., when Houston police officers were called to the shop amid reports that a man walked into the taco shop wearing a mask and pointing a gun at customers, taking money and wallets from them.
Salt and Pepper Gang changing the narrative, mentoring minority youth
Houston’s own Salt and Pepper Gang is raising awareness about a number of issues men face today, including health, fashion, fitness, and mentoring the younger generation. The founder, Rico Davis, said the organization was conceived from a passion to want to change the narrative of how many men are seen today, especially minority men and […]
houstonpublicmedia.org
How to save plants after a hard freeze
A couple of days of sustained freezing over the holidays might not have been bad as February 2021, but it was enough to require extra care to outdoor plants. Meg Tapp from the Garden Club of Houston spoke to Houston Matters on Thursday on how to identify if your garden suffered during freezing conditions.
Action 13: Houston woman waits days for city to fix water overflowing her new driveway
Instead of celebrating her move-in, a woman says she's been waiting several days for the city to fix a water leak in her driveway.
fox26houston.com
Thousands of black birds invade Houston area parking lots again
HOUSTON - An invasion of black birds are back and swarming across the Houston area. Every year, grackles come out in droves throughout much of Texas. Videos show them often times crowding parking lots, covering power lines, filling trees, and flying through the sky like schools of fish. "Oh my...
momcollective.com
10 Family Friendly Experiences to Have in Houston This Year
One of the best things about wrapping up the end of a year is the anticipation of looking forward to what’s next to come. We’ve pulled together a list of 10 experiences in Houston that we think all families should have this year. Happy 2023!. Visit Houston Graffiti...
cw39.com
Auto Task Force arrests 2 in Brownsville, linked to McAllen theft
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two men arrested Wednesday in Brownsville have been linked to a vehicle that was stolen in McAllen and to cases outside the Rio Grande Valley, police told ValleyCentral. Cristian Garza, 24, of Deer Park, Texas, and Prince Julious Arnold, 19, of Humble, Texas, were arrested...
'You will not cut me out': Lina Hidalgo blasts colleagues at county ceremony
The newly reelected judge took aim at her detractors during an impromptu speech Monday night.
defendernetwork.com
Houston woman on a mission to make friends millionaires
As the Mega Millions lotto jackpot inches closer to $1 billion, a Houston woman is doing her part to win the massive jackpot for she and 126 of her closet friends. For the past few years, Andrea Odom has led a lotto pool for Houston residents. After no one bought...
Eater
Shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House to Transform into New Oyster Bar this Spring
Pappas Restaurants is breathing new life into the former home of Little Pappas Seafood House, which shuttered in 2020 and has sat vacant since. The iconic Houston restaurant group announced it will reopen as Little’s Oyster Bar this spring, a brand new, chef-driven seafood concept with a spotlight on oysters, caviar, and raw seafood.
A Houston, Texas Accident Went Viral on TikTok and Left Many Confused
We can remember as teenagers how excited we were at approaching the age of 16 to be able to start driving and enjoy a little freedom. The music up load, the wind in our hair, just the fun of driving on a back road or to the mall. As we got into adulthood, driving became less of a freedom and more of a task. For the most part, people are good drivers, its that four or five percent that want to disobey every traffic law that will drive us bonkers. After seeing this viral video on TikTok out of Houston, Texas, you really have to wonder what in the world this person was thinking or doing to get into this predicament.
Houston Chronicle
Judge Lina Hidalgo announces 'brief personal leave' ahead of first meetings
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's team announced late Wednesday night she would miss the first meetings of the 2023 session starting this week. "Beginning next week, Judge Hidalgo needs to take a brief personal leave while she deals with a family issue," the statement read. Harris County Precinct 2 Commissioner...
Texas governor activates emergency resources ahead of severe weather
A multi-state weather system harboring potential tornados will blow through parts of Texas overnight Tuesday.
wanderwisdom.com
Paul D. Rushing Park: Enjoying Wide-Open Spaces in Katy, TX
There used to be boundless prairie lands consisting of waving native grasses attracting migrating birds, plus the resident avian and other creatures calling what is now Katy, Texas, home. While subdivisions and other enterprises keep expanding across this portion of Texas, Katy still celebrates its connection to the prairie and...
Comments / 0