Up to 10 people were hit by gunfire on Thursday night during a Miami music video shoot for the New York rapper French Montana, according to reports. Exact numbers of how many people were hit have not yet been disclosed in the shooting, which took place outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens. A law enforcement source told the Miami Herald that at least one of the victims was in critical condition, though no deaths have been reported. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said the agency believed the violence was “an isolated incident.” Videos apparently showing the aftermath of the shooting began circulating on social media Thursday night, with some users suggesting that New Orleans rapper Rob49 and Montana’s bodyguard were hit during the attack, the Herald reports.Read it at Miami Herald

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 10 MINUTES AGO