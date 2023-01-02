Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM ISSUES $67.9 MILLION IN PERMITS IN 2022
City of Brenham building permits tallied at $67,981,152 in total for the year of 2022. The value and number of permits, at 432, fell shy of 2021’s 439 permits for $93,309,754. Homebuilding maintained a similar pace last year as it did the year prior. In 2022, 181 new homes...
kwhi.com
MAJEWSKI WELCOMED AS NEW WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONER
The Washington County Commissioners Court welcomed its newest member this (Tuesday) morning. Dustin Majewski took his seat today as new Precinct 4 County Commissioner. For the past 24 years, that role belonged to Joy Fuchs, who chose not to run for re-election. Majewski says Fuchs had a tremendous impact during...
kwhi.com
TOM MAYNARD SWORN IN AT BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL
The State Board of Education Member Tom Maynard was Sworn In at a ceremony at Brenham High School Wednesday morning. Senator Lois Kolkhorst administered the oath of office, which was witnessed by Brenham High School junior and senior students who are studying government this year. The ceremony was emceed by Tyler Koch, a former state FFA officer, and currently a Houston area attorney. State Representative Kyle Kacal also gave remarks.
kwhi.com
KNIGHTS OF COLUMBUS HOLDING ANNUAL FREE THROW CONTEST
The Brenham Knights of Columbus are holding their annual free throw contest on Sunday, January 29, at the St. Mary’s Gym. Registration begins at 12:30pm, followed by the contest at 1pm. It is open to boys and girls ages 9-14 as of January 1. Parents must bring a copy...
bluebonnetnews.com
Trinity River Food Bank set to open by early summer
The Trinity River Food Bank, which serves a four-county area of Liberty, San Jacinto, Walker and Trinity counties, had originally planned to open its new 15,000 square-foot distribution center in Liberty County in July 2022; however, it now appears the facility will not be ready until spring or early summer of 2023.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE MEDICAL CENTER JOINS MIDCOAST HEALTH SYSTEM
The Bellville Medical Center is under new management. As of the start of the new year, the hospital has joined MidCoast Health System and is now called MidCoast Medical Center – Bellville. The decision for MidCoast to operate the hospital was formalized after months of negotiations. The Bellville Hospital...
kwhi.com
BLINN HOSTING YOUNG PIANIST COMPETITION JAN. 21
Musicians from across Texas are being invited to compete in the Blinn College District’s 21st annual Young Pianist Competition. The contest, which will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, in the Dr. W.W. O’Donnell Performing Arts Center on the Brenham Campus, is open to students in grades 5-12. The deadline to apply is Monday, Jan. 9. Entry forms are available at www.blinn.edu/music/contest.html.
kwhi.com
ARTS FOR RURAL TEXAS RINGS IN THEIR 20TH ANNIVERSARY
Artists, locals, and tourists gathered together to help ARTS for Rural Texas close out 2022 with back-to-back Holiday Shows celebrating creative people in the region. One of those shows was held this past Saturday on New Year’s Eve at the ARTS Gorman Gallery in Schulenburg, which kicked off the beginning of their 20th Anniversary Campaign.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL VOTES 5-2 IN FAVOR OF REZONING FOR PREMIER METAL BUYERS
A rezoning request for a local business looking to expand was approved today (Thursday) by the Brenham City Council after an hour of discussion and a divided vote. The request from Brannon Industrial Group/Premier Metal Buyers was passed on a 5-2 vote, with councilmembers Shannan Canales and Adonna Saunders voting against. The rezoning allows the company to use a 3.77-acre portion of 6.9 acres at 1150 Dixie Road for extra storage, fleet parking and vehicle/machine circulation.
kwhi.com
133RD BRENHAM MAIFEST SERENADE JAN. 15
The Brenham Maifest, one of Texas’ oldest springtime traditions, will soon announce the royalty for the 133rd festival. The Maifest Serenade will be held on Sunday, January 15th at 2 p.m. at the Dr. Bobbie Dietrich Memorial Amphitheatre at Hohlt Park. The Serenade will feature the announcement of the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM, BURTON CITY COUNCILS HAVE SEVERAL SEATS UP FOR ELECTION IN MAY
This year could be a busy one for the local city elections on May 6th, as a number of positions are up for election in Brenham and Burton. On the Brenham City Council, the seats of Mayor Milton Tate, Ward 2 Councilmember Albert Wright and Ward 4 Councilmember Adonna Saunders will be on the ballot.
kwhi.com
STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION MEMBER TO BE SWORN IN WEDNESDAY AT BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL; SEN. KOLKHORST TO ADMINISTER OATH
State Board of Education (SBOE) Member Tom Maynard will be sworn in for his fourth term on the board at Brenham High School tomorrow (Wednesday). The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. inside the high school auditorium. Senator Lois Kolkhorst will administer the oath of office, which will be witnessed by Brenham High School junior and senior students who are studying government this year. State Representative Kyle Kacal will also be on hand to give remarks at the event.
kwhi.com
GRIMES COUNTY JUSTICE CENTER RECOVERING FROM CHRISTMAS FLOODING
Repairs continue to be made to the Grimes County Justice Center after a busted pipe during the freezing Christmas temperatures leaked thousands of gallons of water in the building. According to the Navasota Examiner, the leak was discovered by an employee of the Anderson Water Company, who was checking the...
Gringo's breaks ground on Conroe location
Gringo's has broken ground on the Conroe location next to Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen off I-45 N. (Cassandra Jenkins/Community Impact) Gringo's Tex-Mex has broken ground in Conroe as of early January. NewQuest Properties first announced a Gringo’s location would open in the Conroe Waterfront Center at I-45 and Drennen Road in...
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE HIGH SCHOOL BOWLING TEAM DEFEATS BRENHAM
Bellville and Brenham met for the second time this year, with Bellville avenging their defeat in December by defeating Brenham 11-4. Senior Garret Ackley of Bellville topped all bowlers with scores of 232 and 223 to defeat Lane Sparks of Brenham 455-346. Garret's 455 series is the highest score seen in the Bluebonnet district in a number of years.
kwhi.com
CRANE KNOCKS OUT POWER TO VINTAGE FARMS RESIDENTS
Residents in the Vintage Farms subdivision in Brenham lost power early Wednesday afternoon after a crane hit a power line. According to a statement from Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative Public Affairs Manager Will Holford, the outage occurred around 12:30 p.m. and affected 1,100 members. City of Brenham Communications and Public Relations...
Scenic Houston neighbor makes waves as No. 6 boomtown in America for 2022
This Houston neighbor's growing population and Montgomery County's strong economy are the reason for its new status as one of the fastest-growing cities in America. See where it landed and other U.S. cities that made the list.
kwhi.com
THURSDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. MISSING: German Sheppard, female, 4 yrs. old, Sable color, answers to “Uzi”, NO collar, has tattoo in right ear and is microchipped, last seen 12/30 around 4:30 off Hwy. 36 N. (towards Somerville) near Affleck Rd./Luedemann Ln. $5000 REWARD – 979-451-9252.
kwhi.com
CUBETTE SOCCER FALLS TO BRYAN 7-0
It was a rough night for the Brenham Cubette Soccer Team as they fell to the Bryan Lady Vikings last (Tuesday) night 7-0. Next up, the Cubettes will be hosting the Blue Bell Tournament, which runs from Thursday thru Saturday at Cub Stadium. The Cubettes face St. Michael's on Thursday...
