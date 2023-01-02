State Board of Education (SBOE) Member Tom Maynard will be sworn in for his fourth term on the board at Brenham High School tomorrow (Wednesday). The ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. inside the high school auditorium. Senator Lois Kolkhorst will administer the oath of office, which will be witnessed by Brenham High School junior and senior students who are studying government this year. State Representative Kyle Kacal will also be on hand to give remarks at the event.

