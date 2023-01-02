Eagles have one more chance to prove they’re as good as they think they are. They can’t afford to blow it | Opinion

Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills’ Damar Hamlin: ‘Are We Serious?’ Says Cowboys’ Micah Parsons in Defense of Tee Higgins
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons let his voice be heard on social media Tuesday to defend Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who was directly involved in the play that came seconds before Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.
Shannon Sharpe takes Skip Bayless to task in return to ‘Undisputed’ following ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest episode on Monday night has shaken the sports world. And the impact is still being felt on Wednesday. Fox’s Shannon Sharpe returned to his daily sports talk show ‘Undisputed’ on Wednesday morning after a one-day absence, and addressed seeing Hamlin require CPR and AED, as well as his thoughts on co-host Skip Bayless’ tweet that many deemed “sick’ and ‘insensitive’.
NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed
The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice. Clowney, who is in his second season with the...
Why Zach Wilson will back up Joe Flacco in Jets’ season finale and not start with Mike White ailing
Zach Wilson was expected to be inactive for the New York Jets’ game against the Miami Dolphins, before Mike White’s lingering ribs injury forced him back to the sidelines. Now, Joe Flacco will get the start at quarterback.
NFL Will Share League-Wide Support for Damar Hamlin in Week 18
The NFL is allowing teams to show their support for Damar Hamlin in multiple ways this weekend.
Bulls vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Chicago Bulls in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This betting...
Key Penn State reserve linebacker Dominic DeLuca placed on scholarship
Penn State entered the 2022 season with more than a few questions at the linebacker spot. Starters Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith had moved on and the lone returnee with significant starting experience was Curtis Jacobs. But linebacker was not a question mark by the time James Franklin’s Nittany Lions...
