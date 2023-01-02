ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, PA

Eagles have one more chance to prove they’re as good as they think they are. They can’t afford to blow it | Opinion

By Tribune News Service
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
PennLive.com

Shannon Sharpe takes Skip Bayless to task in return to ‘Undisputed’ following ‘sick’ Damar Hamlin tweet

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest episode on Monday night has shaken the sports world. And the impact is still being felt on Wednesday. Fox’s Shannon Sharpe returned to his daily sports talk show ‘Undisputed’ on Wednesday morning after a one-day absence, and addressed seeing Hamlin require CPR and AED, as well as his thoughts on co-host Skip Bayless’ tweet that many deemed “sick’ and ‘insensitive’.
PennLive.com

NFL announces Bills-Bengals game won’t be resumed

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. The league said some of the factors in coming to its decision included that “not playing the Buffalo-Cincinnati game to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Browns send Jadeveon Clowney home after critical comments

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was sent home Friday before practice and will likely not play in Sunday’s season finale in Pittsburgh after he made critical comments about the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski will address the media following practice. Clowney, who is in his second season with the...
CLEVELAND, OH
PennLive.com

Bulls vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Friday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Chicago Bulls in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This betting...
CHICAGO, IL
Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

