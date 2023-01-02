Death toll rises to 51 in Philippines after Christmas weekend flooding

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- The death toll from extensive flooding during the Christmas holiday weekend in the Philippines has risen to 51, the government reported Monday.

Fire rescue personnel hold a resident on a flooded street on Christmas Day in Gingoog City, Philippines, as intense rain brought widespread flooding. Photo by Philippines Bureau of Fire Protection/EPA-EFE

Nineteen others remain missing in the wake of the shear line-induced torrential rains and flooding 11 days ago, the Philippines' National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said in an update .

Some 13 of the 51 reported deaths have been officially verified so far, the agency said.

Emergencies were declared for 22 cities in the Philippines as intense rains during holiday battered many areas of the country's southern regions as well as some parts of Mindanao.

Meteorologists said the rains was caused by a shear line and the Northeast Monsoon. also known as the Amihan.

The holiday deluge affected nearly 150,000 families or 600,000 people in 10 regions across the country, officials said.

