Montgomery, AL

The Independent

Surviving roommate in Idaho murders saw masked killer leave home after telling victims ‘I’m going to help you’

One of the roommates who survived the quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students came face to face with the masked killer and overheard him telling his victims “I’m going to help you” before stabbing them to death, according to newly-released court documents.Chilling new details about the mass murder came to light on Thursday in Bryan Kohberger’s affidavit, as he appeared in court in Idaho for the first time charged with murder.On 13 November, roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were brutally stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho....
MOSCOW, ID
TheDailyBeast

10 People Shot During French Montana Video Shoot in Florida

Up to 10 people were hit by gunfire on Thursday night during a Miami music video shoot for the New York rapper French Montana, according to reports. Exact numbers of how many people were hit have not yet been disclosed in the shooting, which took place outside The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens. A law enforcement source told the Miami Herald that at least one of the victims was in critical condition, though no deaths have been reported. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said the agency believed the violence was “an isolated incident.” Videos apparently showing the aftermath of the shooting began circulating on social media Thursday night, with some users suggesting that New Orleans rapper Rob49 and Montana’s bodyguard were hit during the attack, the Herald reports.Read it at Miami Herald
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

