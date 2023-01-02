Read full article on original website
Related
82-Year-Old Walmart Worker Puts in His 2-Weeks Notice After Man Raises $110K in an Online Fundraiser
A Walmart employee got an incredible surprise from a TikTok user after a video of the two went viral. TikTok user Rory McCarty (@bug_boys) first met Warren "Butch" Marion, 82, while scanning his groceries at a local Walmart on December 16, 2022.
Most of the Pioneer Woman Kitchen Collection Is on Sale at Walmart—and We’re Freaking Out
Here at Taste of Home, we can’t get enough of Walmart‘s Pioneer Woman collection. Between the pretty florals and the farmhouse style Christmas collection, I can’t get this cheerful cookware out of my mind. Imagine this Sales Editor‘s shock when Walmart announced their biggest Pioneer Woman sale of the year—I almost hit the ceiling!
6 small space decorating ideas we’re copying
Be inspired by these small spaces that make a big impact with a few savvy decor details. Featuring tiny nooks and compact kitchens, these small rooms are super stylish
How to organize a small, messy kitchen
Trying to organize this small space so that it's efficient and neat looking often seems like an ongoing battle.
tinyhousetalk.com
30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale
Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
livingetc.com
How to organize your kitchen drawers in 6 easy steps - the expert guide to a decluttered life
Given how much we rely on the kitchen to be the hub of the home, how do we ensure that our they alleviate our pressures and not add to them? How do we avoid spending 10 minutes rummaging in countless drawers to find a peeler? Or have to lift out huge cast iron casserole dishes to access the frying pan you use everyday?
Washingtonian.com
Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?
Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
tinyhousetalk.com
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast
Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
I Didn’t Expect These Glass Storage Containers to Be So Versatile — And Yet, Here We Are
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Wasting food has long been my hardest-to-break bad kitchen habit. Despite every good intention to use up leftovers, second halves of veggies, and last chunks of cheese, those things are going to waste more often than not, lost and forgotten in the depths of a chaotic fridge.
Yes, there is actually a best way to load a dishwasher
There are two types of people in this world—people who care about how the dishwasher gets loaded and those who don't, and never the twain shall meet. Those who do care are frequently driven bonkers by those who don't, as well as by their fellow carers who disagree on the proper methodology. Dishwasher loading is serious business for those who care, and many a ladle has been raised in exasperation at those who load the dishwasher "wrong"—as if there were a definitive "right" way to do it. There's a difference between "right" and "best," of course. Everyone thinks their way is right, but that's a completely subjective judgment. There really are some best practices, however, based on manufacturer tips and experts who test dishwashers for consumer rankings lists.
I paid $250 to stay in a plastic tiny house dome in New Zealand in the middle of winter. I thought I'd freeze but by morning, I didn't want to leave.
Insider's author slept in a geodesic dome that was full of surprising luxury perks she's never seen in a tiny house. Take a look inside.
This Glass Storage Container Set Is Used by Three Generations of Our Editorial Director's Family
The 24-piece set is perfect for food storage and meal prep.
The American Counterpart to the Loch Ness Monster is an Enormous Serpent Said to Lurk in the Waters of this Famous Lake
It is said that the indigenous people who lived and hunted near Lake Champlain, the largest lake in the Adirondacks, warned French explorers of an enormous horned serpent that roamed the waters of the lake. The Abenakis who referred to it as Gitaskog cautioned the explorers against disturbing the waters and awakening the monster.
How to safely play in the snow with young kids
Here’s the winter gear for kids that experts recommend and other safety tips
couponingwithrachel.com
Shark Steam Mop $39 (Reg. $59) Shipped
Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. For a limited time, Walmart online is offering up this Shark Steam Mop w/ XL Removable Water Tank for just $39 shipped (regularly $59)!. This steam mop cleans floors and cuts through grease, grime, and...
Comments / 0