ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
tinyhousetalk.com

30 Ft Tiny Home with First Floor Bedroom For Sale

Here’s a beautiful tiny home that’s all one floor for sale in Texas. It has all you need for full-time living, including a lovely kitchen with full-sized appliances. There’s a bathroom with a glass-door walk-in shower, and the bedroom has tons of rooms to walk around the bed and plenty of built-in storage for a normal-sized wardrobe. What do you think?
TEXAS STATE
Washingtonian.com

Ask a Designer: I Have Zero Closets. Where Can I Store Off-Season Clothes?

Washingtonian’s “Ask a Designer” series takes readers’ home design questions and conundrums directly to the experts—interior designers. Struggling to find the best kid-friendly rug for your mudroom? Looking for a desk to fill an awkward space? Need exterior paint recs? Send your questions to [email protected]washingtonian.com and we’ll get them answered.
tinyhousetalk.com

Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast

Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.
The Kitchn

I Didn’t Expect These Glass Storage Containers to Be So Versatile — And Yet, Here We Are

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Wasting food has long been my hardest-to-break bad kitchen habit. Despite every good intention to use up leftovers, second halves of veggies, and last chunks of cheese, those things are going to waste more often than not, lost and forgotten in the depths of a chaotic fridge.
Upworthy

Yes, there is actually a best way to load a dishwasher

There are two types of people in this world—people who care about how the dishwasher gets loaded and those who don't, and never the twain shall meet. Those who do care are frequently driven bonkers by those who don't, as well as by their fellow carers who disagree on the proper methodology. Dishwasher loading is serious business for those who care, and many a ladle has been raised in exasperation at those who load the dishwasher "wrong"—as if there were a definitive "right" way to do it. There's a difference between "right" and "best," of course. Everyone thinks their way is right, but that's a completely subjective judgment. There really are some best practices, however, based on manufacturer tips and experts who test dishwashers for consumer rankings lists.
couponingwithrachel.com

Shark Steam Mop $39 (Reg. $59) Shipped

Sign up here for my FREE daily email and you’ll never miss another deal!. For a limited time, Walmart online is offering up this Shark Steam Mop w/ XL Removable Water Tank for just $39 shipped (regularly $59)!. This steam mop cleans floors and cuts through grease, grime, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy