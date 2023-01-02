ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Girls Have Amazing Dance Party in Target

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 4 days ago

They had some moves!

Sometimes, kids are just seized with the spirit of movement . Doesn't matter where, doesn't matter when...they've just got the feeling in their body and there's (maybe) music playing somewhere and it's just...time to dance. Are there people around? Could be! Doesn't matter. All you need for a proper dance party is, well, somebody dancing.

That's what these two little girls dancing in Target in this hilarious video from @sadie812 prove. When you're ready for a dance party, you have a dance party. Doesn't matter if you happen to be shopping in Target at the time. All the better!

You've got to love how the sisters check in with each other with that fierce look before they just start getting down. And there's so much room to move in those big slippery aisles, it's perfect!

Commenters were in 100% support of this type of behavior...

"This IS what we need in the world - stop and dance like no one is watching. Absolutely adorable"
"That would make my day if I saw it in Target!"
"dads just walking and talking to himself"
"Get it girls rock on"
"Girls are living their best life ha but dads look is priceless ha get it kiddos"
"Sometimes you just have to dance it out!"

Seriously, you've got to give this dad for just being like "ho hum, the kids are dancing in public again, whaddya gonna do." Some parents would try to calm their kids down or get them to act more "appropriately," but if you can't dance down the aisles of target when you're a kid, when can you?

