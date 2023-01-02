BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Treadmills are one the most versatile cardio equipment for home or gym use. They offer different settings, such as speed, that can be adjusted to customize the workout according to the fitness goals. At lower speeds, the treadmill can be used for walking, which is a great low-intensity cardio exercise. If you are looking for a high-quality treadmill that is affordable and offers all the essential features, consider getting the Goplus 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill.

6 HOURS AGO