Colorado Springs, CO

CSPD investigates shooting that injured a woman

By Brett Yager
KXRM
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a shooting in the late night of Sunday, Jan. 1 injured a woman and led to several arrests.

According to CSPD, on Sunday at around 11:00 p.m. officers were called to the 3900 block of East Bijou Street near North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue about a shooting. When officers arrived they found a woman with two gunshot wounds to her leg. While officers rendered aid to the woman, other responding officers found footprints in the snow leading to an apartment complex.

Officers with CSPD’s K9 unit followed the footprints to an apartment, contacted those in the apartment, and obtained permission to search the apartment. CSPD said several people were detained and one of the detainees was arrested for an outstanding warrant. During the search, officers found a handgun.

CSPD said the investigation was still ongoing.

KXRM

