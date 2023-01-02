ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more

By Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

Rolling Stone has ruffled feathers with its updated 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

The publication started the New Year with an update to its rankings, which began in 2008, honoring the best vocalists in pop music.

This time around, the list excludes powerhouses like Celine Dion , Pink , Justin Bieber , Jennifer Hudson , Janet Jackson , Tony Bennett , Madonna , Nat King Cole , Dionne Warwick and more.

"This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation," Rolling Stone writes, adding criteria was based on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

Many music fans argued on Twitter about the snubbed artists and the ranking order.

These are the 10 best songs of 2022, ranked: Beyoncé's 'Break My Soul.' Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero.'

Ranking the 10 best albums of 2022, including Beyoncé, Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny

"They got THE @MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?!" actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted . "Shoot, the way MJ sang #WithAChildsHeart when he was a CHILD makes him top three at the least and if Celine Dion isn’t in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?! Damn @RollingStone."

One Twitter user wrote : "What do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list???"

"I’m sorry, but Jennifer Hudson is a better singer than 95% of the people on that #RollingStone list," another person said . "Her impact is immense. The EGOT winner’s contributions to film, theatre, music and television are undeniable."

In addition to Hudson, fellow EGOT recipients John Legend and Rita Moreno did not make the cut.

Jennifer Hudson earns EGOT at Tony Awards: Stars who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony

Jazmine Sullivan, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson made the list, but they didn't break the Top 100.

"Rolling Stone Magazine proved to be not credible. 1. Placing Christina Aguilera this low. 2. Placing Taylor Swift higher than Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jazmine Sullivan & Alicia Keys. 3. Not having Celine Dion on the last who is part of the vocal trinity," a Twitter user critiqued .

Another similarly tweeted , "Rolling Stone but Taylor Swift in the top 200 vocalists but didn’t even mention Celine Dion or Janet Jackson. And they put Rihanna ABOVE Kelly Clarkson ?????"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2Qzu_0k0zf40p00
Janet Jackson was also snubbed from Rolling Stone's list. Theo Wargo, Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

We rank Whitney Houston's 10 best songs, with the inside story from her mentor Clive Davis

Among other snubs were lead vocalists whose singing bandmates were excluded. Stevie Nicks made it without Fleetwood Mac, Jungkook was plucked from BTS, Beyoncé sans other members of Destiny's Child, Diana Ross without the Supremes, Ozzy Osbourne ranked without Black Sabbath and Mick Jagger was included without the Rolling Stones.

Soul and R&B dominated the Top 10 of Rolling Stone's list, with Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Sam Cooke taking the top spots.

Related: Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.

The Top 20 are listed below, with the full list of 200 available on Rolling Stone's website .

20. Marvin Gaye

19. Frank Sinatra

18. Celia Cruz

17. Elvis Presley

16. Prince

15. Bob Dylan

14. Freddie Mercury

13. Patsy Cline

12. John Lennon

11. Little Richard

10. Al Green

9. Otis Redding

8. Beyoncé

7. Stevie Wonder

6. Ray Charles

5. Mariah Carey

4. Billie Holiday

3. Sam Cooke

2. Whitney Houston

1. Aretha Franklin

2023 Grammy nominations full list: Beyoncé leads, ties Jay-Z for most nods ever

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more

Comments / 74

DuWayne Snider
3d ago

Apparently the issue isn't vocal prowess; Bob Dylan is a great songwriter, but there's always been things to be be desired about his singing.

Reply
8
Orlando Brown
4d ago

Rollin stone's need to cut that crap out, they left out some greats but added some flukes or poor performers

Reply(1)
21
default-avatar
fela
3d ago

So - this list means nothing. None of these people mean a hill of beans. They make a particular sound with their voice...it's not like they invented some type of cool space rocket. They all achieved just about nothing except made a sound.

Reply(2)
6
Related
K97.5

Rolling Stone’s List of 200 Greatest “Singers” Causes Internet Uproar

Not even 24 hours into the New Year, Rolling Stone Magazine decided to spice things up by updating their “Greatest Singers List” from 2008. Bumping the list up from 100 to 200, the list was compiled by staff and key contributors of the magazine, ranging in a wide variety of global genres. With that being said, […]
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
StyleCaster

Whitney Houston’s Net Worth Reveals Who Inherited Her Estate & How Much She Made Before Her Death

Since her death, there have been a lot of questions over Whitney Houston’s net worth and who inherited her estate after she died. Houston, whose full name was Whitney Elizabeth Houston, was born on August 9, 1963, in Newark, New Jersey. Nicknamed “The Voice,” Houston signed to her first record label at 19 years old with Arista Records chairman Clive Davis, who would later become her mentor and close friend. Her first two albums, 1985’s Whitney Houston and 1987’s Whitney, both reached number one on the Billboard 200 and are among the best-selling albums of all time. After her debut, Houston...
GEORGIA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
buzzfeednews.com

Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job

Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Tim Commerford, member of the rock band "Rage Against the Machine," has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, NBC News reports. Commerford, a bassist, says that he has been performing with the band while already knowing the diagnosis, and had his prostate removed prior to the band's most recent tour.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
People

Jay Leno Teases That His 'Brand New Face' Is 'Better Than What Was There Before' Accident

"Anybody who works with their hands on a regular basis is going to have an accident at some point," the host of Jay Leno’s Garage wrote Sunday about his recent garage gasoline fire. "Anything you do, there's a risk factor." Jay Leno is making light of his recent garage accident. "Eight days later, I had a brand new face," the comedian wrote in the Wall Street Journal about the gasoline fire that left him needing surgery for burns to his face, chest and hands. "And it's better than...
TheDailyBeast

Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died

Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
E! News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready to Get the Party Started in Pics For Her New Year's Eve Special

Watch: Dolly Parton Calls Herself Miley Cyrus' "Fairy Godmother" Get ready to party in the U.S.A. this New Year's Eve. Miley Cyrus will kick off 2023 in Miami in a black mini dress for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC and Peacock. Only this time, she's ringing in the new year with her superstar co-host—and real-life godmother—the one and only Dolly Parton.
Page Six

Paris Hilton reveals favorite gift from husband Carter Reum: ‘Took my breath away’

Just call it ice that warms the heart. While Paris Hilton’s jaw-dropping engagement ring from husband Carter Reum made headlines last year, the star tells Page Six Style she once unwrapped an equally impressive diamond necklace from her spouse that left her speechless. “It’s one of the most stylish necklaces I’ve ever seen,” she recalls of the meaningful bling made by Jean Dousset, the same jeweler behind her personalized sparkler (who also happens to be the great-great-grandson of Louis Cartier). “It was a surprise gift, and it took my mom and [my] breath away when we opened it together.” This year, Hilton and Reum...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

737K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy