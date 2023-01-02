Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more

Rolling Stone has ruffled feathers with its updated 200 Greatest Singers of All Time list.

The publication started the New Year with an update to its rankings, which began in 2008, honoring the best vocalists in pop music.

This time around, the list excludes powerhouses like Celine Dion , Pink , Justin Bieber , Jennifer Hudson , Janet Jackson , Tony Bennett , Madonna , Nat King Cole , Dionne Warwick and more.

"This new list was compiled our staff and key contributors, and it encompasses 100 years of pop music as an ongoing global conversation," Rolling Stone writes, adding criteria was based on "originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalog, and the breadth of their musical legacy."

Many music fans argued on Twitter about the snubbed artists and the ranking order.

"They got THE @MichaelJackson way down at EIGHTY-SIX?! and no @CelineDion at ALL?!" actress Yvette Nicole Brown tweeted . "Shoot, the way MJ sang #WithAChildsHeart when he was a CHILD makes him top three at the least and if Celine Dion isn’t in the Top Ten at the LEAST what are we really doing?! Damn @RollingStone."

One Twitter user wrote : "What do you mean celine dion is not on the rolling stone list???"

"I’m sorry, but Jennifer Hudson is a better singer than 95% of the people on that #RollingStone list," another person said . "Her impact is immense. The EGOT winner’s contributions to film, theatre, music and television are undeniable."

In addition to Hudson, fellow EGOT recipients John Legend and Rita Moreno did not make the cut.

Jazmine Sullivan, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson made the list, but they didn't break the Top 100.

"Rolling Stone Magazine proved to be not credible. 1. Placing Christina Aguilera this low. 2. Placing Taylor Swift higher than Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Jazmine Sullivan & Alicia Keys. 3. Not having Celine Dion on the last who is part of the vocal trinity," a Twitter user critiqued .

Another similarly tweeted , "Rolling Stone but Taylor Swift in the top 200 vocalists but didn’t even mention Celine Dion or Janet Jackson. And they put Rihanna ABOVE Kelly Clarkson ?????"

Janet Jackson was also snubbed from Rolling Stone's list. Theo Wargo, Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

Among other snubs were lead vocalists whose singing bandmates were excluded. Stevie Nicks made it without Fleetwood Mac, Jungkook was plucked from BTS, Beyoncé sans other members of Destiny's Child, Diana Ross without the Supremes, Ozzy Osbourne ranked without Black Sabbath and Mick Jagger was included without the Rolling Stones.

Soul and R&B dominated the Top 10 of Rolling Stone's list, with Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Sam Cooke taking the top spots.

The Top 20 are listed below, with the full list of 200 available on Rolling Stone's website .

20. Marvin Gaye

19. Frank Sinatra

18. Celia Cruz

17. Elvis Presley

16. Prince

15. Bob Dylan

14. Freddie Mercury

13. Patsy Cline

12. John Lennon

11. Little Richard

10. Al Green

9. Otis Redding

8. Beyoncé

7. Stevie Wonder

6. Ray Charles

5. Mariah Carey

4. Billie Holiday

3. Sam Cooke

2. Whitney Houston

1. Aretha Franklin

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rolling Stone 200 greatest singers list snubs Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, more