Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL World Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Announcement
Rumors over the last week have captivated both college and NFL fans. Jim Harbaugh, entrenched as the Michigan Wolverines' head coach since 2015, has been rumored to be open to NFL coaching vacancies. Reports even tied Harbaugh to the Carolina Panthers, who reportedly spoke with Harbaugh ...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State makes massive move after Georgia loss
The Ohio State Buckeyes ended their season on Saturday when they fell to the Georgia Bulldogs in an instant classic. Much of the reason the Buckeyes ultimately lost to the Bulldogs was the play of its secondary as Ohio State surrendered 42 points in the game, including 17 points in the last 10 minutes of the game to blow a multi-score lead. But it looks like the Buckeyes are already making some moves to fix the defense.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors
There have been some rather salacious rumors swirling around the LSU Tigers program over things that may or may not have happened after his team’s Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue. After a few days of silence, head coach Brian Kelly has finally reacted to those rumors and whether or not anyone has been punished. During Read more... The post Brian Kelly responds to LSU football rumors appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NFL makes major announcement about Bills-Bengals game
The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, and we now know that the game will not resume this week. On Tuesday, the NFL issued a statement announcing that the Bills and Bengals will not take the...
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Ohio State Fans Are Getting Praised For Classy Move
It would have been easy for Ohio State fans to make kicker Noah Ruggles into a scapegoat following the Buckeyes' heartbreaking, last-second loss to the Georgia Bulldogs during Saturday's Peach Bowl. Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt that would have given Ohio State a two-point lead over ...
ESPN reveals controversial top 25 college football rankings
The two College Football Playoff semifinal games are in the books and now it's time to get an updated look at the latest top 25 rankings. This week, the ESPN computer went to work ranking the 25 best teams and, as is often the case, there were some questionable decisions made. Like the Crimson Tide ...
Look: Buffalo Bills Have 6-Word Message For Damar Hamlin Today
The Buffalo Bills on Thursday shared an update on the status of safety Damar Hamlin. The tweet noted that while Hamlin is still critically ill, he "appears to be neurologically intact," and is making steady progress. While giving an honest assessment that Hamlin has a long way to go in his ...
Pro Football Hall of Fame Reveals Class of 2023 Finalists
Eighteen players and one coach will be up for induction.
NDSU-SDSU national championship game has strong Minnesota roots
The FCS national championship features two schools from the Dakotas but has plenty of Minnesotan ties.
USC lands South Carolina RB Marshawn Lloyd out of Transfer Portal
South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd entered NCAA Transfer Portal back in December. As of Friday, has found a new home. Lloyd announced on his Twitter page he’s heading to play for USC next season. Take a look:. Lloyd recorded 111 carries for 573 yards and nine touchdowns for...
Kirby Smart reveals what makes Max Duggan, TCU's offense so dangerous
Kirby Smart’s defense will face their final test on Monday night when Georgia faces Max Duggan and TCU in the College Football Playoff’s National Championship. Now, ahead of their matchup in SoFi Stadium, Smart has shared his thoughts on their final opponent of the 2022 season. To start,...
Bengals-Bills an unprecedented moment in NFL history
What happened Monday night at Paycor Stadium is unprecedented in NFL history. The league announced Thursday the Week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume and has been canceled. Games have been delayed for many reasons, usually because of serious injuries and dangerous weather, and then resumed. But...
College football: Top 10 teams by average home game attendance during 2022 season
College football home attendance numbers continue to trend down nationally, but there are 10 schools during the 2022 season who were not damaged by declines due to inflation, disinterested fanbases or others. According to D1ticker.com, a site that tracks average home attendance numbers and multi-year averages, Group of Five teams felt the brunt of attendance struggles while many programs in the title hunt saw the other end of the spectrum.
Look: NFL Announces Finalized Week 18 Schedule
Since the NFL made the call to suspend Monday night's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals as a result of the hospitalization of Bills safety Damar Hamlin, there has been some uncertainty about how the rest of the schedule might be impacted. Looks like it'll pretty much be ...
