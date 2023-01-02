Man wanted for allegedly slashing person with knife on New Year’s Eve

NICHOLSON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man they say slashed a person with a knife during a New Year’s Eve party.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a report of a fight around 1:00 a.m. at a New Year’s Eve party in Wyoming County.

PSP says a 47-year-old man from Factoryville, is being accused of slashing the homeowner with a knife and then fleeing the scene before troopers arrived.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the PSP Tunkahannock unit.

