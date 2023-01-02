Whether, like Alyssa Milano, you think you're suffering from post-Covid hair loss, you're noticing thinning around your hairline or if you've been rocking a bald spot for years, it can feel like an uphill — and often discouraging —battle. You're certainly not alone, though. Hair loss affects millions of men and women alike — and you don't have to spend a fortune on in-office treatments, either. There are plenty of at-home regimens you can try before pulling out the big guns, and according to Amazon shoppers, one particular brand is so effective, they didn't even need to call in professional help — Nioxin shampoos, conditioners and recovery systems.

3 DAYS AGO