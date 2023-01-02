Read full article on original website
WSMV
Teen wanted for shooting at Nashville market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to locate an 18-year-old man wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen walking out of a market. Police said Kevion Larquez Davis shot James Anthony Webster, 18, multiple times as he walked...
SWAT kills Grammy-winning sound engineer near Nashville
Metro police are investigating following a shooting in Hermitage.
WSMV
People leave apartment over concerns about crane
fox17.com
One victim transported to hospital after East Nashville alley shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One victim was transported to the hospital after an alley shooting in East Nashville, police confirm. Metro Police report that the status of the victim's injuries are unknown at this time. A witness saw a red Kia flee from the scene after the incident, police...
Man found shot to death outside Nashville apartment
The victim was discovered around 7 a.m. at the Residences at Stonebrook Apartment Homes on Hickory Trace Drive.
WSMV
Police search for shooting suspect
wgnsradio.com
Two Killed in Tuesday Night Accident in Murfreesboro (UPDATE WITH AUDIO STATEMENT FROM POLICE)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) UPDATE - Murfreesboro Police have confirmed that two people have died as a result of a serious auto accident that occurred on Fortress Boulevard around 5 o’clock Tuesday night. The accident was directly in front of the Cross Creek at Murfreesboro apartment complex. MPD Public Information Officer...
WSMV
Police searching for missing man headed for Fort Campbell Army Base
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help to find a missing Sevier Co. man. Officials said Elijah Oliver left his home in Sevier Co. on Wednesday to drive back to the Fort Campbell Army Base but never made it back.
fox17.com
Man, 19, killed in Madison shooting near public park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective with Metro Police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Baker, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police say Baker was found in...
WSMV
Police need help identifying suspects in Nashville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify multiple suspects involved in a shooting at a Bell Road apartment complex in December that left the victim in critical condition. Police said at least three suspects left the Lofts at Hillson, 1616 Bell Rd., on Dec. 8, 2022, in an...
WSMV
Meme mocking burning of Portland police department comes in wake of DUI cover up
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 3, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 3, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Rape- Without Consent x2, Sexual Battery- Without Consent. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling 615-862-8600 or by calling Crime Stoppers at...
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
fox17.com
Two dead, one injured in Murfreesboro two-vehicle, head-on collision crash
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating the crash which killed a 68-year-old disabled man and a 37-year-old man. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of...
Nashville Man Fatally Shot Inside a Car on 15th Avenue North
January 3, 2023 – The man found fatally shot at 11:40 p.m. Monday inside a car in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue North has been identified as a 42-year-old Nashville man on parole. Efforts are underway to notify his family. More Crime News!. North Precinct officers found the...
WSMV
Nashville apartment complex suggests residents move due to faulty crane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some residents of an apartment building in the Gulch are calling for answers from Yates Construction Company after some at the building had to temporarily evacuate due to safety concerns from a crane with foundation issues hanging over their building. Last month WSMV4 showed the crane,...
WSMV
105 Metro Nashville homicides in 2022: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that 105 homicides occurred in Nashville in 2022. That number is up from 2021, when 102 homicides occurred. In 2020, there were 114 homicides, the most homicides in at least 20 years. Already in 2023, there are three...
WSMV
Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
fox17.com
Police: Purse stolen from Murfreesboro couple dining at restaurant, $12K spent
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Police say thieves racked up more than $12,000 in credit card charges after stealing a purse from a couple dining at a Texas Roadhouse back in November. According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, a husband and wife were eating at Texas Roadhouse on Nov. 19...
Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 road rage shooting
A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved.
