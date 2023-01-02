ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Teen wanted for shooting at Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are working to locate an 18-year-old man wanted on a number of charges, including attempted murder for Wednesday night’s shooting of another teen walking out of a market. Police said Kevion Larquez Davis shot James Anthony Webster, 18, multiple times as he walked...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

People leave apartment over concerns about crane

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Thursday evening news update from WSMV4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marius Payton takes a look at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police search for shooting suspect

Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants. Marius Payton takes a look at the latest headlines from across Middle Tennessee. Woman shot following argument at Midtown bar. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting near Midtown that sent...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man, 19, killed in Madison shooting near public park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One man is dead after a Madison shooting on Wednesday night, police confirm. A homicide detective with Metro Police confirmed that the victim, later identified as 19-year-old Eric D. Baker, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. Police say Baker was found in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police need help identifying suspects in Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are working to identify multiple suspects involved in a shooting at a Bell Road apartment complex in December that left the victim in critical condition. Police said at least three suspects left the Lofts at Hillson, 1616 Bell Rd., on Dec. 8, 2022, in an...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Two dead, one injured in Murfreesboro two-vehicle, head-on collision crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two people are dead and another is injured after a two-vehicle, head-on collision crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) said they are investigating the crash which killed a 68-year-old disabled man and a 37-year-old man. Preliminary investigation shows that the driver of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Nashville apartment complex suggests residents move due to faulty crane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some residents of an apartment building in the Gulch are calling for answers from Yates Construction Company after some at the building had to temporarily evacuate due to safety concerns from a crane with foundation issues hanging over their building. Last month WSMV4 showed the crane,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

105 Metro Nashville homicides in 2022: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department confirmed Tuesday that 105 homicides occurred in Nashville in 2022. That number is up from 2021, when 102 homicides occurred. In 2020, there were 114 homicides, the most homicides in at least 20 years. Already in 2023, there are three...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian dies after Clarksville crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Clarksville Tuesday morning has died, according to police. Jer Rion Thurmond, 21, of Clarksville, was hit at about 6:30 a.m. on Outlaw Field Road near Airport Road. Thurmond was treated for injuries but later died. Anyone who might have...
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy