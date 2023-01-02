Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
USPS Mail Carrier Robbed in McLean, Collection Box Keys Stolen: Police
A U.S. Post Office mail carrier was robbed while on the job in Fairfax County Wednesday, and police are looking for the suspects who stole keys that can access blue mail collection boxes. Two men approached the mail carrier near Greensboro Drive in McLean before 11:30 a.m. One said he...
NBC Washington
People Who Work in Northwest DC Neighborhood Report Series of Car Break-Ins
A series of vehicle break-ins in a Northwest D.C. neighborhood has targeted people who do cleaning, construction and other work for the residents of the area. Since September, a number of incidents have been reported to police, where people who work in the Forest Hills neighborhood that borders Rock Creek Park have come out to find a window of their car, truck or van broken and valuables taken. In two cases, the vehicle was left unlocked.
NBC Washington
Man Arrested in New Year's Eve Killing in Fairfax County
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of another man on New Year's Eve in the Lorton area of Fairfax County, Virginia, police say. Nahom Beyene, 42, was found shot to death in the doorway of a home in the 9500 block of Unity Lane just after 7:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said.
NBC Washington
Metro Worker Charged With Operating Train While Intoxicated
A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.
NBC Washington
DMV Leads Nation in Working From Home
As D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser pushes for federal workers to return to the office and Metro leaders seek to entice riders back on their rails, U.S. Census data reveals just how tough a task that may be. The D.C. area led the nation in working from home since the pandemic...
NBC Washington
Two Tickets in DC? Metro Says ‘Pleasant Surprise' as Fare Evasion Crackdown Starts Slow
The head of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced last fall a crackdown on passengers who ride without paying, pledging to bring order to a beleaguered transit system that reportedly saw fare evasion rise during the pandemic. But a News4 I-Team analysis found fewer than two tickets were issued...
NBC Washington
Youngkin Seeks Probe of Delayed Awards at Elite Thomas Jefferson High School
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Tuesday for an investigation of a prestigious high school, after some parents there said they were never notified of academic commendations awarded to their children. Youngkin asked Attorney General Jason Miyares, a fellow Republican, to launch the probe of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science...
NBC Washington
Prince George's School CEO Leaving at End of School Year
The head of Prince George’s County’s school system announced she’ll retire at the end of the school year. Schools CEO Dr. Monica Goldson said political infighting among certain school board members played a role in her decision. Goldson led the school system for the past five years.
NBC Washington
DC Mayor Bowser Vetoes Criminal Code Overhaul
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser followed up Wednesday on her threat to veto the massive overhaul of the District’s criminal code. Bowser and the D.C. Council agree on the urgent need to reduce crime in the District but not on how to do it. D.C.’s criminal code hasn’t been overhauled...
NBC Washington
New Schools Project in Prince George's Raises Questions About Who's Building Them
As the Prince George's County school system prepares to build six new schools in three years under a public-private partnership, questions surround who's building the schools and how workers are being compensated. Lanham-based DC Plumbers Local 5 is one of many trades asking the Prince George’s County Council to hire...
