A Metro employee was arrested in late December after operating a train while under the influence of alcohol in Northern Virginia, Metro says. The man, who Metro did not name, was operating a Blue Line train the evening of Friday, Dec. 23, when he bypassed the Van Dorn Street station in Alexandria, Metro said in a statement. Then, he brought the train to a stop for more than 30 minutes before finally letting passengers out at the Franconia-Springfield station, according to Metro.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO