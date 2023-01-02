ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk man dies in New Year’s Day shooting

By Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rLr9X_0k0zcv5g00
Norfolk man dies in New Year’s Day shooting Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man died in a shooting on New Year’s Day, Norfolk police said.

Police responded to the 500 block of Walker Avenue in the Berkley neighborhood following a report of a gunshot victim at 4:09 p.m. At the scene, they found 52-year-old Tony Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further details about the shooting were made available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806 , gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 people in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Not guilty verdict for man accused of shooting 5 …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Report: US’s largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns …. Report: US's largest estuary, Chesapeake Bay, earns D+. Motorist sent to hospital following overnight crash …. Pedestrian trespassing on...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Man charged with first-degree murder in connection to Atlanta Ave. shooting

Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William A. Jones, Portsmouth Police said. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/man-charged-with-first-degree-murder-in-connection-to-atlanta-ave-shooting/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the homicide of 34-year-old William...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Car crashes into tree in Norfolk, killing man

NORFOLK, Va. — A 47-year-old man who was driving down Granby Street on Tuesday crashed into a tree, and has died from his injuries, police say. The crash happened around 11 a.m. near the intersection with Afton Avenue. When police got there, they found Jay Meeker, of Norfolk, seriously...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles in Portsmouth

Security cameras captures homicide suspect vehicles …. Third suspect arrested in connection to Sykes Ave. …. According to police, 18-year-old Analwah Jones turned herself into the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office Wednesday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/third-suspect-arrested-in-connection-to-sykes-ave-homicide/. Man charged with first-degree murder in connection …. Carlton J. Dillard, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

1 arrested, 1 wanted in Portsmouth armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One man has been arrested and another has been charged in connection to a Nov. 21 armed robbery in the 2600 block of Columbus Avenue, Portsmouth Police said. Michael Walker, 28, has been arrested and charged with robbery, use a firearm by a convicted felon...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy