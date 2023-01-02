Norfolk man dies in New Year’s Day shooting Steve Earley/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

A man died in a shooting on New Year’s Day, Norfolk police said.

Police responded to the 500 block of Walker Avenue in the Berkley neighborhood following a report of a gunshot victim at 4:09 p.m. At the scene, they found 52-year-old Tony Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital. No further details about the shooting were made available.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by calling the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or through the P3Tips mobile app.

