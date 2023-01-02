Read full article on original website
Levi Williams III
4d ago
quavo is part of his mates death. I'd put money on it.Diddy, brotha, death and failure of others follow you everywhere. I don't need to put stakes on that one.
Donnie Williams
4d ago
RIP Takeoff 💪🏽 MIGOS won't be the same without you and I don't know how Qua & Set gonna get thru this but my empathy for them both!
513 Big Dawg
3d ago
Diddy know what that feeling is Quavo going through shot out to Diddy forreal getting that boy out the house
HipHopDX.com
Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Reveals Couple Have Called It Quits
Juelz Santana and his wife, model Kimbella Vanderhee, have decided to call it quits. The former Love & Hip Hop: New York star revealed the news in a series of social media posts on Wednesday (December 29). In a photo from Miami Beach, Kimbella captioned it: “Next chapter … S I N G L E.” She then took it to her Instagram Stories to elaborate further.
Diddy Shares First Photos of Baby Daughter Love's Face — See the Sweet Close-Ups!
Sean "Diddy" Combs is a father of seven after announcing the birth of daughter Love Sean Combs earlier this month Sean "Diddy" Combs is sharing a closer look at his baby girl. On Tuesday, the hip-hop mogul shared new photos on Instagram of baby daughter Love Sean Combs, featuring the infant's face for the first time. "Baby Love 💖," he captioned the two shots, one where Love looks up at him from her car seat, with a full head of hair and big, dark brown eyes. The second photo shows baby...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video
Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died
New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff. TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.
musictimes.com
Stephen Boss Died Due to THIS? New Theory Suggests Dancer Lost His Lifetime Fortune Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss faced a huge problem before his death, a theory claimed. Police have since confirmed that tWitch died of a gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Police said that it responded to the area after receiving a call for an "ambulance death investigation" at 11:20 a.m. local time.
thesource.com
Defense Team of Man Charged in XXXTentacion’s Murder Names Drake, Joe Budden, and Migos As Witnesses
One of the four men charged with the murder and robbery of XXXtentacion and his defense team has named Drake, Joe Budden, Migos, and Tekashi 6ix9ine as witnesses, according to court documents. According to the Miami Herald, the move is a stunt to create doubt in the case while hinging...
thesource.com
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
HipHopDX.com
Bow Wow Responds To Da Brat Calling Him Out For 'Discrediting' Jermaine Dupri
Bow Wow has responded to Da Brat calling him out over his comments about Jermaine Dupri and 106 & Park, saying he’d never engage in a war of words with his former labelmate. The “Like You” star sparked a heated debate over the weekend by disputing Dupri’s claim that he came up with the idea for BET’s 106 & Park as a Black-friendly alternative to MTV’s popular countdown show TRL (Total Request Live).
Charles Hasn't Been on 'TMZ Live' in Over a Week — Here's Why
Before there was Deux Moi, there was TMZ. The OG celebrity spotter. The OG Gossip Girl. They always have the tea and know where the people are, who they're with, and what they're doing. And for those of us who follow our favorite celebrities religiously, they are the standard on getting the gossip.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami & Diddy Share Romantic New Year’s Eve Photo Dump
Shawty Wop and Sean Combs are having themselves a real bad NYE. Yung Miami and Diddy – no one leaves the world more confused with their romantic antics than these two. We’ve seen the duo attend lavish parties and travel to the tropics together. Still, they maintain their respective single status.
hotnewhiphop.com
Gangsta Boo’s Death Leaves Hip-Hop In Mourning: Drake, GloRilla, And More Pay Respects
The Three 6 Mafia member was undeniably influential within the industry. The excitement of a new year beginning is still wearing off, though the mood became sombre once the hip-hop community heard about the death of Gangsta Boo. She passed on Sunday (January 1), and it’s chiefly suspected that an overdose was her ultimate cause of death.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Wants To Know Why ‘Everybody [Is] So Quiet’ About YSL Plea Deals
6ix9ine doesn’t miss a chance to insert himself into controversy and he’s shared a few thoughts about Young Thug‘s co-defendants taking plea deals in the YSL RICO case. After cooperating with authorities and earning a favorable plea deal, Tekashi believes he’s taken far more heat from the Hip Hop community for his alleged snitching compared to what has recently transpired with Gunna and other YSL affiliates regaining their freedom.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
#DanaTran: Photos Of The Alleged Mother Of Diddy’s Daughter Surface As Yung Miami Slams ‘Side Piece’ Allegations—‘I Don’t Come 2nd’
After days of mystery, the woman believed to have welcomed a child with Diddy has been revealed and fans think she looks like his ex, Cassie.
Black America Web
Yung Miami Is ‘Pretty And Paid’ In Latest Photos
Yung Miami ‘s style always gives us fashion envy and the talented rapper was recently spotted on social media donning a cute and cozy all white ensemble that we love!. Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her cozy side in the all-white ensemble which featured a two piece jacket and jogger set with a matching white tank top from her Caresha Please clothing line, and was sure to show off her best assets. She paired the sexy look with minimal jewelry and accessorized the ensemble to set the entire look off right. As for her hair, she wore her locs in a long box braids with a middle part to let her hair frame both sides of her face as served face and body and posed for the ‘Gram.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
HipHopDX.com
Jadakiss Regrets Hooping In $10K Sneakers: 'I Wanted To Cry'
Long Beach, CA - Jadakiss regrets playing basketball in a pair of sneakers he didn’t know were worth north of five figures at the time and he still hasn’t let the pain go to this day. The Yonkers legend appeared on a ComplexCon panel last month alongside Jim...
Gucci Mane Calls For Investigation Of Louisiana Prison Holding Pooh Shiesty
Gucci Mane has called for the investigation of the Louisiana prison Pooh Shiesty is being held in. According to the rapper, conditions at United States Penitentiary, Pollock are inhumane and require immediate intervention. The 1017 CEO took to social media to air out the poor treatment his artist, born Lontrell Denell Williams Jr., has experienced while in custody. “We do not pay attention to how inmates are treated!” Gucci wrote in a tweet posted on his Twitter account. More from VIBE.comGucci Mane "Couldn't Stand" Nicki Minaj Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him, Deb Antney ClaimsYoung Dolph's Estate Unveils Tracklist For Posthumous...
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Asks GloRilla To Marry Him On Druski’s Live
Even though it was just through a comment, no one missed that Shaq’s shot came through. It’s the holiday season- and, apparently, cuffing season for some people online. Even NBA stars are looking to score more off the court. Shaquille O’Neal recently asked GloRilla to marry him while she was with Druski on his Instagram live. Moreover, he commented “glo will u marry me” as the two had a conversation together. Since Shaq recently said that he was a “d**ckhead” in his previous marriage, it’s odd but funny to see the shots made.
