Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Ashley, Union by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 08:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 69.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to 72.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 08:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 08:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CST. Target Area: Columbia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Columbia and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.8 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-06 08:35:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 08:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CST. Target Area: Webster The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Arkansas Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Columbia and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CST Friday was 15.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.8 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Bienville, Bossier, Webster by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-07 22:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 08:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CST. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Webster The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Bienville, Bossier and Webster Parishes. For the Bayou Dorcheat...including Springhill, Dixie Inn, Lake Bistineau...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn. * WHEN...From Saturday evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to 16.0 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0