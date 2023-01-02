Effective: 2023-01-06 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-07 08:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CST. Target Area: Ashley; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam affecting Ashley and Union Counties. For the Ouachita River...including Felsenthal Lock and Dam, Monroe, Columbia...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Felsenthal Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 69.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to 72.5 feet Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 70.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ASHLEY COUNTY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO