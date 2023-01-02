Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.

