Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Hobe Sound ELC's 6th Annual Chili & Salsa Cook OffKristin Leigh WilsonHobe Sound, FL
This former drag racer is giving away millions in FloridaAsh JurbergFlorida State
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Florida man wins millions off Powerball ticket
A 59-year-old Royal Palm Beach man went home with plenty to smile about after he claimed a $2 million prize playing POWERBALL.
cbs12.com
Royal Palm Beach man claims $2 million Powerball prize
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A big winner out of Royal Palm Beach. On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1. The winning ticket matched all five of the...
Florida man cashes out $1M Publix lottery ticket
One lucky Florida man is starting his year off right after claiming a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game.
WPBF News 25
City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
After record-setting heat, South Florida's first cool front of 2023 will bring spectacular weekend weather
South Florida's temperatures will go from record highs to simply spectacular for the weekend. Thursday felt more like June 5 than Jan. 5 as temperatures broke records in West Palm Beach and Miami. ...
South Florida attorney sentenced to prison for spending COVID relief money on jewelry, private jet, and Trump golf club membership
A Palm Beach County attorney used Delaware-based limited-liability companies to obtain economic relief loans designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, receiving over $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors. The government required that loan proceeds go towards payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. Instead, Derek Acree, 47, spent up to half of that money on ...
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
FAU economists fear for more layoffs following Amazon announcement
Amazon announced Wednesday that they plan to cut 18,000 jobs in the coming weeks, prompting fears from Florida workers.
Click10.com
Longtime Fort Lauderdale resident baffled after getting water bill over $8K
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale homeowner is starting the new year with an expensive and unexpected water bill. That woman, Rosemarie Greve, is in her 70s. She says she couldn’t get an answer from the city after receiving a bill totaling more than $8,000, so she called Local 10 News for help.
calleochonews.com
Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton
The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
WPBF News 25
Booming Boca: Here are the plans for Midtown Boca in the coming years
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Several new businesses are coming to Boca Raton in 2023, and developers and city leaders say this expected growth is just a snapshot of what to expect in the coming years. Restaurant Row off of Town Center Road in Boca Raton will have four new...
Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton
Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
cbs12.com
Cooler weekend ahead
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a much cooler start to our day and we have plenty of sunshine around for the weekend. After breaking a temperature record in West Palm Beach yesterday, colder air moved in overnight and we are starting in the 60s. A few areas have even fallen into the upper 50s.
businessobserverfl.com
Landscape firm, targeting $150M in revenue, mows down Palm Beach acquisition
Fort Myers-based Juniper Landscaping, one of the largest landscaping firms in the country with nearly $140 million in annual revenue and 18 Florida locations, is expanding to the Palm Beach market with a new acquisition. The firm that Juniper purchased, according to a statement, is Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape,...
Home Sales Up, New Listings Down In Palm Beach County
New Douglas Elliman Report Reveals Real Estate Market Is As Consistent As Your 97-Year-Old Aunt Gertie Deciding Whether She’s Hot Or Cold. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County real estate market continues to be as stable as your 97-year-old aunt deciding […]
What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
cbs12.com
Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival bring economic growth to Palm Beach County
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival kicked off today and organizers say they hope this year will be bigger and better than ever. Vaneli Bojkova, the Executive Vice President of Wellington International, says they are expecting 300,000 spectators for the festival this year. "We are seeing...
cbs12.com
$850 million proposed light-rail connects Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A transportation system Palm Beach County hasn't seen before might be coming to our area. A proposed light-rail transit line is being proposed that would connect travelers from Wellington to Downtown West Palm Beach by train. Right now, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning...
cw34.com
New bridge coming to Jupiter
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
