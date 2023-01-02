ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Royal Palm Beach man claims $2 million Powerball prize

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A big winner out of Royal Palm Beach. On Thursday, the Florida Lottery announced that Clairmond Francois, 59, of Royal Palm Beach, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 1. The winning ticket matched all five of the...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

City of West Palm Beach to give away 10K trees

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The city of West Palm Beach will give away 10,000 trees. It's all a part of its climate sustainability initiatives. Residents can get up to two trees. A look at the world around us: WPBF 25 News Forecasting Our Future. To do so, they...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida attorney sentenced to prison for spending COVID relief money on jewelry, private jet, and Trump golf club membership

A Palm Beach County attorney used Delaware-based limited-liability companies to obtain economic relief loans designed to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic, receiving over $1.6 million, according to federal prosecutors. The government required that loan proceeds go towards payroll costs, mortgages, rent and utilities. Instead, Derek Acree, 47, spent up to half of that money on ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
TAMPA, FL
calleochonews.com

Brightline celebrates two new train stations in Aventura and Boca Raton

The new Brightline train stations reduce travel time for Floridians. Have you ever tried getting around Florida without a car? It’s not easy. However, now there is a new train route connecting five major Florida cities. These new Brightline train stations will make traveling to Miami and the rest of Florida much quicker and easier.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Health Inspector Finds Problem At iPic Theater Boca Raton

Issue Documented At Mizner Park Location… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A health inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation documented a disturbing find at the iPic Theater location in Mizner Park. The theater, known for an upscale moving-going experience with upscale […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Cooler weekend ahead

West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — It's a much cooler start to our day and we have plenty of sunshine around for the weekend. After breaking a temperature record in West Palm Beach yesterday, colder air moved in overnight and we are starting in the 60s. A few areas have even fallen into the upper 50s.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Landscape firm, targeting $150M in revenue, mows down Palm Beach acquisition

Fort Myers-based Juniper Landscaping, one of the largest landscaping firms in the country with nearly $140 million in annual revenue and 18 Florida locations, is expanding to the Palm Beach market with a new acquisition. The firm that Juniper purchased, according to a statement, is Yohe’s Lawn Care & Landscape,...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Home Sales Up, New Listings Down In Palm Beach County

New Douglas Elliman Report Reveals Real Estate Market Is As Consistent As Your 97-Year-Old Aunt Gertie Deciding Whether She’s Hot Or Cold. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County real estate market continues to be as stable as your 97-year-old aunt deciding […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

What recession? Southeast Florida will be just fine, developer says

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, it's 2023 and if you thought 2022 was a ride, get ready because we got a potential recession on the horizon, a loopy housing market looking for footing and a triple-dip La Niña to contend with. How does the triple-dip La Niña fit in with real estate and business? I'm not sure! But it's fun saying triple dip.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza comes to Fort Lauderdale; Vinyl Fish Club debuts in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza, Fort Lauderdale Chef Renato Viola’s fast-growing pizzeria empire debuted its latest storefront on Jan. 3 within ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

New bridge coming to Jupiter

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A new bridge is coming to Jupiter. The 4.1 mile Bridge Project, located on US-1, will replace the existing bridge over the Loxahatchee River and the Intracoastal Waterway in Jupiter from A1A to 707 (Beach Road). The replacement bridge will consist of two 11 foot...
JUPITER, FL

