Read full article on original website
Related
10 of the best new beauty products for the coming year
It’s a new year, this may be the time to reassess your beauty routine with some great new products
KGET 17
Best conditioner for bleached hair
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People with naturally blond hair are rare, so it’s common for people to bleach and dye their hair to achieve a lighter shade than their natural color. Unfortunately, bleached hair is prone to damage and dryness, so it needs extra care.
KLFY.com
Best turmeric skin care products
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. People have been using turmeric for thousands of years for culinary, medicinal and beauty purposes. The main ingredient in turmeric, curcumin, has anti-inflammatory properties that have many health benefits. When used as a skin care product, especially when combined with other natural ingredients, turmeric has many health and beauty benefits.
Stylists and designers reveal 11 fashion trends we'll be seeing everywhere in 2023
From ballet flats and cargo pockets to metallics and blazers, fashion experts weighed in on what they think the next big trends are going to be.
5 Top Hair Trends Of 2022
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews. 2022 was an interesting year, to say the least. With all that happened, it was a little difficult to keep up with the latest beauty trends. If you’re looking for a way to stay updated on hair care and styling ideas from last year, then stick around because we’re about to go over 2022’s biggest hair trends that are sure to stay relevant throughout 2023!
Best Golf Shoes On Amazon 2022
We take a look at some of the best golf shoes on Amazon and how you can make some great savings on your next pair
Shoppers Call This Satin Pillowcase Set a ‘Game-Changer’—and It Starts at Just $14
The pillow covers are a “10/10” for curly hair, per reviewers.
Year in Review: Denim Brands Scale Sustainability With Resale, R&D and Reworked Vintage
Denim labels took several paths to be more sustainable in 2022. Many brands began by examining their own supply chain for greener solutions. DL1961 and Tilly introduced a partnership with Recover, a brand of high-quality recycled cotton fibers made from post-consumer textile waste, into their denim assortments. For DL1961, its vertically integrated manufacturing was key in its adoption of Recover. In May 2021, its manufacturer Artistic Denim Mills Ltd. (ADM) entered a strategic partnership with Recover to use the firm’s certified and traceable recycled cotton in fabric collections. The multiyear partnership enables ADM to scale its use of recycled cotton from post-consumer...
KLFY.com
Best medication reminder
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Staying on top of your medication is important, but it can be easy to forget to take it from time to time. That’s why a medication reminder can be handy, as it alerts you several times a day to ensure you don’t miss your next dose .
KLFY.com
What is an epilator?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. An epilator is one of many hair removal methods that provides a long-lasting, smooth finish. It is inexpensive in the long term and is designed for home use. With an epilator, you no longer have to rely on waxing or shaving to remove hair from your body.
KLFY.com
Best treadmill for seniors
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. While many seniors consider their leisure years to be a time for relaxation, exercise and cardiovascular activities are still important. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, most older adults should participate in at least 3.5 hours of aerobic activity per week.
Bustle
You Can Now Shop M.A.C. Cosmetics' Hyper Real Skin Care Line
After spending over 30 years as one of the most popular, renowned makeup brands in the world, M.A.C. Cosmetics is entering a new category: skin care. That’s right — the creators of your favorite lip liners and lipsticks and concealers are now bringing high-performance skin care to the shelves to not only serve as a foundation to your makeup, but to actually enhance how it looks.
ktalnews.com
Best Rainbow High accessory
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Rainbow High series is a collection of 11-inch fashion dolls recognizable for bright rainbow-themed hair, stylish clothing and upscale accessories. While each doll comes with a fun, vibrant outfit, you can purchase extra accessories separately to expand the play experience. Check out the MGA Entertainment Rainbow High House for a luxurious dollhouse with great details and high-end fixtures.
KLFY.com
Post-holiday and off-season shopping deals that you can still score now
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Savvy shoppers can still save with these post-holiday sales. The holiday sales season started three months ago. But that doesn’t mean the deals have ended. After the gift-purchasing rush, there is a period when retailers step up their game and become even more competitive with sales. Currently, we are still seeing discounts in a wide variety of categories, ranging from apparel, such as running shoes, to fitness equipment, such as exercise bikes. Here are some off-season sales that were worth waiting for.
I tested glasses from Covry, an eyewear brand that promises a better fit for Asian faces, and I was majorly impressed with the fit
Designed for people with narrow or low nose bridges and high cheekbones, Covry glasses won't slide down your face or touch your eyelashes.
KLFY.com
75% of Gen Z is expected to use buy now, pay later by 2025: 7 retailers are leading the way
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Buy now, pay later gives you a third payment option. When you want to make a larger purchase such as an HD TV or a sofa, there are two options that come to mind: cash/debit or credit. However, more and more retailers are offering a third way to buy. Buy now, pay later is not the same as purchasing with credit. If a retailer offers this option, you can make a purchase and pay in installments with no interest accruing.
KLFY.com
Start the new year fresh with these popular fridge organizers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Having a modern kitchen filled with the best appliances, such as a smart refrigerator and a top-of-the-line oven, is a great strategy for making the most out of that all-important room. However, if your fridge contents are stored chaotically, it could make your compressor work harder and cause things to spoil faster than expected. You can save time, money and food by using a fridge organizer.
MAC Is Launching Skin Care — Here's My Unfiltered Review
MAC Cosmetics is branching out into skin care with the Hyper Skin line. The three-piece collection features a moisturizer, a serum, and an oil cleanser. Our editor tried all three products and is sharing a review on her favorite. MAC Cosmetics is one of the most notable makeup brands on...
The Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale ends on Sunday—shop the best last-chance purse deals today
Strut into 2023 with stylish Tory Burch totes, dresses, purses and more by shopping the Tory Burch Semi-Annual sale ending this Sunday.
Comments / 0