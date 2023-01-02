ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washtenaw County, MI

MLive

Decade in prison not enough for causing deaths of I-94 construction workers, victims’ families say

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Ryann Danielle Musselman will spend the next decade behind bars for murder, a sentence the families of her two victims say is grossly inadequate. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. sentenced Musselman Thursday, Jan. 5, to 10-15 years in prison for causing the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on I-94 in November 2020.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House

First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ypsilanti-area gun range now open to the public

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Gun enthusiasts can gear up for a new range that has officially opened in Ypsilanti Township. Range USA, which claims to be the largest operator of indoor ranges and firearms education in the nation, opened at 660 James L Hart Parkway on Dec. 27. It’s the company’s third facility in Michigan and 38th in the country.
YPSILANTI, MI
MLive

Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023

FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
FLINT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Provide No Update on Hit and Run Case

Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department will not release more information about the Dec. 21 hit and run on Michigan Avenue because the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and no charges have been made yet. Radzik did confirm that a woman...
MLive

Ann Arbor makerspace seeks to raise $50K

ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve seen the sign at the Ypsilanti Farmers Market or sat down in the chairs outside Ann Arbor’s Comet Coffee, you’ve benefitted from the handiwork of Maker Works. Now, the makerspace is asking for help.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Flint Journal

Partially-buried body found behind Detroit home

DETROIT – Police are investigating after a body was found partially buried in the backyard of a home in in Detroit. Details about the investigation are limited, but police told WXYZ-TV that the body was found on E. Hildale Street near Van Dyke Avenue on Wednesday. The victim’s identity...
DETROIT, MI
The Saginaw News

Texas man killed and dumped in Saginaw River in 1973 finally identified via DNA evidence

ZILWAUKEE TWP, MI — Almost 50 years after an unknown man’s body was found floating in the Saginaw River, his name has been returned to him thanks to DNA identification. The Michigan State Police and The DNA Doe Project on Jan. 5 announced the body found in the river on March 13, 1973, was that of Daniel G. Garza-Gonzales, who would have turned 29 two days later.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

MLive

