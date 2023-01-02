Read full article on original website
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI – Police have identified a person of interest in a hit-and-run that killed a Michigan State University student on New Year’s Day. A BMW 3-Series sedan believed to be involved in the crash was also found at a home not far from the crash scene in Oakland County.
Ypsilanti-area commissioner picked as new chair of Washtenaw County board
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With the new year comes new leadership — and new faces — on Washtenaw County’s top elected body. The all-Democrat Board of Commissioners chose Justin Hodge, a University of Michigan clinical assistant professor of social work and Ypsilanti Township resident, as its next chair on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Murder charge authorized against suspect in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Genesee County prosecutors have authorized charges in Flint’s first homicide of 2023. Authorities on Thursday, Jan. 5, authorized a nine-count complaint against the 30-year-old Flint man accused of fatally shooting Marquise Cortez Hall. Hall, 31, was found Monday, Jan. 2, outside a residence in the...
Decade in prison not enough for causing deaths of I-94 construction workers, victims’ families say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Ryann Danielle Musselman will spend the next decade behind bars for murder, a sentence the families of her two victims say is grossly inadequate. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Patrick Conlin Jr. sentenced Musselman Thursday, Jan. 5, to 10-15 years in prison for causing the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on I-94 in November 2020.
Michigan man accused of killing mother with hammer found incompetent for trial, but space at state hospital lacking
FLINT, MI – A Davison Township man accused of killing his mother with a hammer in July 2022 remains lodged in the Genesee County Jail despite being found incompetent to stand trial. Mark Ross, the attorney for 52-year-old Marc Leon-Charles Todd, told MLive-The Flint Journal on Thursday, Jan. 5,...
Bookstore closing, man fights police while overdosing: Jackson headlines Dec. 31 - Jan. 5
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson bookstore will be shuttering soon despite efforts to save it. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Despite community efforts to save the Book Cottage, the bookstore will soon be permanently closing. Nancy and Mark Oakley have owned...
Vehicle seized in hit-and-run crash that killed MSU senior
Police in Oakland County say they aren't sure why, but Ben Kable's Uber driver did not drop him off at home, meaning Kable was walking home when he was hit by a car on New Year's Day.
Look Inside The Now Abandoned Wayne County Court House
First built in the late 1800s, the courthouse has seen many years, and is in marvelous condition for its age. The building itself hasn't been closed for very long now either, officially closing its doors in 2009. Abandoned Wayne County Courthouse. The name of the building later changed from the...
Ypsilanti-area gun range now open to the public
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Gun enthusiasts can gear up for a new range that has officially opened in Ypsilanti Township. Range USA, which claims to be the largest operator of indoor ranges and firearms education in the nation, opened at 660 James L Hart Parkway on Dec. 27. It’s the company’s third facility in Michigan and 38th in the country.
Police ID victim in Flint’s first homicide of 2023
FLINT, MI – Authorities have identified the person shot and killed in Flint’s first reported homicide of 2023. Police said Marquise Cortez Hall, 31, was shot outside a residence in the 3900 block of Blackington Avenue Monday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital where he died...
Police shoot, kill person while responding to ‘shots fired’ call in Lansing
LANSING, MI -- Lansing police shot and killed a person Thursday evening after the suspect allegedly confronted officers with a handgun, officials said. At about 5 p.m. Jan. 5, officers from the Lansing Police Department were sent to the 2000 block of Irene Street in Lansing in response to a report of shots being fired in the area.
Tech upgrades pave the way for livestreaming of Superior Township board meetings
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - This year, Superior Township board meetings are set to premiere as the latest show on streaming. Thanks to a slew of audiovisual upgrades, the local government meetings are headed online for audience members who can’t make it out to township hall, a several-mile trek from more urban parts of the township near Ypsilanti.
MSP detectives seize money, fentanyl disguised as oxycodone from suspect in St. Clair County
A Macomb Township resident is awaiting charges after Michigan State Police made a big drug bust to start the new year during a traffic stop in St. Clair County.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Jim Brady’s is closing; UPS driver saves the day
A new year means renewed hope. This past week, reporter Makayla Coffee wrote a touching story about a UPS driver who helped out some folks who got stranded in Ann Arbor while checking out the University of Michigan campus. It’s just a reminder that good will and generosity are still...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Provide No Update on Hit and Run Case
Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the Saline Police Department will not release more information about the Dec. 21 hit and run on Michigan Avenue because the case had been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and no charges have been made yet. Radzik did confirm that a woman...
Ann Arbor makerspace seeks to raise $50K
ANN ARBOR, MI -- If you’ve seen the sign at the Ypsilanti Farmers Market or sat down in the chairs outside Ann Arbor’s Comet Coffee, you’ve benefitted from the handiwork of Maker Works. Now, the makerspace is asking for help.
Partially-buried body found behind Detroit home
DETROIT – Police are investigating after a body was found partially buried in the backyard of a home in in Detroit. Details about the investigation are limited, but police told WXYZ-TV that the body was found on E. Hildale Street near Van Dyke Avenue on Wednesday. The victim’s identity...
First 2023 Genesee County baby was born at Ascension Genesys on Jan. 1
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Braylon Lee Mills was the first baby born in Genesee County in 2023. The five pound, eight ounce baby earned a lifetime of local bragging rights at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1. Mills was born at Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc Township. His parents,...
Texas man killed and dumped in Saginaw River in 1973 finally identified via DNA evidence
ZILWAUKEE TWP, MI — Almost 50 years after an unknown man’s body was found floating in the Saginaw River, his name has been returned to him thanks to DNA identification. The Michigan State Police and The DNA Doe Project on Jan. 5 announced the body found in the river on March 13, 1973, was that of Daniel G. Garza-Gonzales, who would have turned 29 two days later.
Conservator ordered to refund $41K after paying herself ward’s entire inheritance
WAYNE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan conservator has been ordered to refund more than $41,000 to a ward after she billed herself $79,000 for less than a year of work, including the ward’s entire inheritance, authorities announced. Patricia Dudek is accused of overcharging a vulnerable individual for whom...
