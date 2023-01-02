Read full article on original website
Ford Transit Overlanding Rig By John Pangilinan: SEMA Photos
The 2022 SEMA Show was chock full of cool builds, with a large number of Blue Oval models present to lull over as well. That includes more than one Ford Transit equipped with a vast array of aftermarket parts and accessories, such as the “Digital Nomad,” a very special overlanding rig designed and built by John Pangilinan that’s based on an all-wheel drive 2022 Ford Transit 350 XLT cargo van.
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Prototype Shows Off New Tail Lights
Last September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Then, in early December, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and just a couple of weeks later, a Lariat trimmed model was also seen driving around, clad in heavy camo. Now, Ford Authority has spotted another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype, this time with its new tail lights on display.
S650 Ford Mustang Production To End By 2030: Report
The all-new, S650 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September and is set to launch this summer, but the wheels of the automotive world never stop spinning. As such, we’re always looking forward to what the future might hold, and the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions is providing us with something in that regard, as it states that S650 Ford Mustang production is set to end by 2030.
Ford Patent Filed For Automatic Window Control System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automatic window control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2020, published on January 3rd, 2023, and assigned serial number 11542743. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed its fair share of window-related patents in recent...
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Gets Reduced Capacity Amp Option
Entering its third model year of production, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport has received a handful of minor changes, as well as a big one – the launch of the all-new Heritage Edition models. However, as various supply chain issues continue to plague automotive production, the rugged crossover is also facing some additional changes for the new model year. That list now includes a reduced capacity amplifier option, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus Pics Reveal Crossover’s Interior
Ford Authority has spotted the next-generation Lincoln Nautilus on numerous occasions thus far, giving us a look at the heavily-camouflaged exterior of the forthcoming crossover. Additionally, uncovered photos of the luxurious model recently leaked on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information site, giving us our first look at the new Nautilus in the flesh. Now, we’re getting our very first look at the next-gen Lincoln Nautilus interior, courtesy of a user on the Blue Oval Forums.
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe In Vapor Blue: Photos
Following its reveal back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a large number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out driving around wearing different colors and equipped with all sorts of features and packages, including more than one GT finished in the brand new hue called Vapor Blue. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost coupe, this time painted that same color for the very first time, too.
Ford F-150 5.4L Triton V8 Lean Operation Has Easy Fix: Video
FoMoCo technician and YouTuber Brian of the Ford Tech Makuloco channel has quite made quite a few videos centered around the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine in recent months, covering its well-documented ticking noises and how to rectify them, as well as valve cover issues. Now, he’s back with a new video discussing a common cause behind lean codes on Ford F-150 models equipped with this particular engine, too.
NYC Orders More Ford E-Transit, F-150 Lightning EVs
Back in December of 2021, New York City officials announced that they would be investing $420 million to purchase electric vehicles and expand charging infrastructure in an effort to go all-electric by 2035. That transition began shortly thereafter when the city ordered 184 Ford Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossovers to take the place of ICE vehicles in its fleet. This past October, NYC announced that it had reached its goal of of transitioning 4,000 vehicles in the city fleet to EVs a full three years ahead of schedule, and also placed an order for 300 Ford E-Transit vans to boost that fleet. Now, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced that the city will use $10.1 million in federal grants to replace nearly 925 ICE vehicles with EVs and install 315 new EV chargers across the city.
Car Buyers With $1,000 Monthly Payments Hit All-Time High
With the prices of both used and new vehicles reaching new record highs over the better part of the past two years – coupled with rising interest rates – shoppers are facing higher and higher payments on those vehicles as a result. As such, quite a few buyers of certain vehicles – like the Ford F-150 pickup and Ford Explorer crossover – are facing payments near or over $1,000 per month. This is also true of Ford and Lincoln owners in general, as 25 percent and 40 percent, respectively, are forking over four digits in monthly payments, prompting many to either extend their financing terms or choose lower trim levels to drive those costs down. Regardless, across the entire automotive industry, car buyers with $1,000 monthly payments hit an all-time high in Q4 2022, according to Edmunds.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot Vehicle Gets Diecast Model
Though it isn’t officially available in police spec, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has undergone testing in a variety of places for that specific purpose as many law enforcement agencies explore the possibility of going all-electric in the coming years, whether that be by choice or mandate. Now, the very first Ford Mustang Mach-E GT police pilot vehicle is being immortalized in die-cast form by Greenlight Collectibles, which just revealed the new 1:64 model.
Ford EVs In China Get More Expensive As Subsidy Program Ends
For some time, China has been one of the more aggressive countries on earth in terms of transitioning away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward all-electric ones. As such, Ford has also been aggressive as it tries to gain market share in that country, recently launching Electric Mach Technologies to develop and manufacture battery cells and batteries and slashing Ford Mustang Mach-E prices. Regardless, the automaker’s sales in China have declined in recent quarters, and as Ford Authority reported a little over a year ago, that country’s officials have been planning on ending alternative energy vehicles subsidies for some time. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, making Ford EVs – as well as electric vehicles in general – more expensive, according to Reuters.
Lincoln Nautilus Ranked 59th On 2022 Made In America Index
Ford Motor Company has seen quite a few of its models land on the Kogod School of Business 2022 Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. Thus far, that list includes the first-place Lincoln Corsair, the mid-size Ford Ranger, Ford F-150 pickup, and automatic transmission Ford Bronco in eighth place, the Ford Mustang (with the 10-speed automatic) and Ford Expedition in the 11th spot, the Ford Explorer crossover and Lincoln Aviator in 15th, the Lincoln Navigator in 16th place, the manual Bronco in 18th, the Mustang GT with a manual gearbox in 22nd place, the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrid in 36th, and the Ford F-150 Lightning, which wound up in the 40th spot. Now, we can also add the Lincoln Nautilus to that list, as it came in 59th place out of 100 different models.
Ford F-150 Lightning Wheel Bearing Supplier Revealed
Like all new vehicles, the Ford F-150 Lightning utilizes components from a variety of suppliers, including The Blue Oval’s joint-venture partner SK On, which supplies its batteries, as well as Magna, which makes its battery enclosures. However, the source of many of the other components utilized in the construction of the Ford F-150 Lightning aren’t exactly common knowledge, which makes it notable that a company called Timken – which makes bearings and industrial motion products – has announced that its packaged wheel bearings are being used on the EV pickup.
2023 Ford Mustang Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Mustang receives minor updates and changes over its previous model year, with the changes being headlined by the discontinuation of the Mustang Shelby GT500 model and its corresponding mechanicals. Model Line. Mechanical. Deletion of 5.2L V8 Predator engine used in Mustang Shelby GT500. Deletion of seven-speed dual...
Ford Mustang Mach-E Winter Range Detailed In New Study
As many are well aware by now, all-electric vehicle range fluctuates for a number of reasons – including speed, grade, wind, and temperature. However, cold temperatures have a bigger impact on range than most other factors, as many have found out this winter, which is precisely why Ford recently released a guide on how to maximize efficiency when temperatures plunge. That also applies to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which lost anywhere between 25-50 percent of its range in recent testing by Consumer Reports, depending on temperature. Now, a company called Recurrent has performed its own cold weather testing on variety of new EVs, giving us more insight into this phenomenon.
Next-Gen Ford Edge Spotted Completely Uncovered: Photos
The next-gen Ford Edge is well on its way to the Chinese market, and Ford Authority already spotted a flashy camouflage-clad prototype on U.S. roads last month. Now, our spies have caught yet another example, but this particular Edge lacks any sort of camo, finally giving a good look at the next-gen crossover in the flesh.
2023 Ford Explorer Production Adds SecuriCode Delete Option
The current-gen Ford Explorer debuted in 2019 for the 2020 model year, but enters 2023 essentially unchanged, save for a few minor tweaks. Bigger things are on the horizon with a forthcoming mid-cycle refresh, redesign, and an all-electric version of the popular crossover, but in the meantime, shoppers will notice that one additional change is taking place on the 2023 Ford Explorer. That change is the addition of a SecuriCode delete option, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Ford Publishes Tribute To Motorsport Legend Ken Block: Video
This past Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that race car driver, purveyor of Hoonigan Industries, star of the viral Gymkhana video series, former Ford partner, and all-around car guy Ken Block tragically passed away after a snowmobile accident. Block spent a decade with The Blue Oval before the two parted ways in early 2021 as he sought to expand his empire, after which he sold off a number of his personal vehicles, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution, 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3 and a classic Ford F-150 dubbed the “Hoonitruck,” though he held onto his beloved and bonkers Ford Mustang called “Hoonicorn.” Ken Block and The Blue Oval enjoyed a deep connection for many years, which is precisely why the automaker has released a tribute video documenting some of those many historic moments.
