With the prices of both used and new vehicles reaching new record highs over the better part of the past two years – coupled with rising interest rates – shoppers are facing higher and higher payments on those vehicles as a result. As such, quite a few buyers of certain vehicles – like the Ford F-150 pickup and Ford Explorer crossover – are facing payments near or over $1,000 per month. This is also true of Ford and Lincoln owners in general, as 25 percent and 40 percent, respectively, are forking over four digits in monthly payments, prompting many to either extend their financing terms or choose lower trim levels to drive those costs down. Regardless, across the entire automotive industry, car buyers with $1,000 monthly payments hit an all-time high in Q4 2022, according to Edmunds.

18 HOURS AGO