Ford Transit Overlanding Rig By John Pangilinan: SEMA Photos
The 2022 SEMA Show was chock full of cool builds, with a large number of Blue Oval models present to lull over as well. That includes more than one Ford Transit equipped with a vast array of aftermarket parts and accessories, such as the “Digital Nomad,” a very special overlanding rig designed and built by John Pangilinan that’s based on an all-wheel drive 2022 Ford Transit 350 XLT cargo van.
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Gets Reduced Capacity Amp Option
Entering its third model year of production, the 2023 Ford Bronco Sport has received a handful of minor changes, as well as a big one – the launch of the all-new Heritage Edition models. However, as various supply chain issues continue to plague automotive production, the rugged crossover is also facing some additional changes for the new model year. That list now includes a reduced capacity amplifier option, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Next-Gen Lincoln Nautilus Pics Reveal Crossover’s Interior
Ford Authority has spotted the next-generation Lincoln Nautilus on numerous occasions thus far, giving us a look at the heavily-camouflaged exterior of the forthcoming crossover. Additionally, uncovered photos of the luxurious model recently leaked on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information site, giving us our first look at the new Nautilus in the flesh. Now, we’re getting our very first look at the next-gen Lincoln Nautilus interior, courtesy of a user on the Blue Oval Forums.
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Prototype Shows Off New Tail Lights
Last September, Ford Authority reported that the Ford F-150 is expected to receive a mid-cycle refresh in 2023 for the 2024 model year, which falls right within the typical timeline for the perennially best-selling pickup after it was treated to a redesign for the 2021 model year. This would give it a regular product cadence of six years – three for the pre-refresh model and three for the post-refresh pickup, as was the case with the previous generation. Then, in early December, Ford Authority spotted a 2024 Ford F-150 out testing for the very first time, and just a couple of weeks later, a Lariat trimmed model was also seen driving around, clad in heavy camo. Now, Ford Authority has spotted another 2024 Ford F-150 prototype, this time with its new tail lights on display.
Ford F-150 5.4L Triton V8 Lean Operation Has Easy Fix: Video
FoMoCo technician and YouTuber Brian of the Ford Tech Makuloco channel has quite made quite a few videos centered around the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8 Triton engine in recent months, covering its well-documented ticking noises and how to rectify them, as well as valve cover issues. Now, he’s back with a new video discussing a common cause behind lean codes on Ford F-150 models equipped with this particular engine, too.
Detroit Area Ford Dealer Retains Top Selling Franchise Crown
Almost exactly one year ago, Ford Authority reported that Bill Brown Ford in Livonia, Michigan was named the number one Ford dealer in the world after a banner year in sales in 2021. It was a stunning development for the Detroit-area Ford dealer, as it overtook Brandon Ford in Tampa, Florida, which had won those honors in 2019 and 2020, as well as Galpin Ford of Los Angeles, California, which had earned that distinction for a whopping 29 consecutive years prior to 2019. Now, however, Bill Brown Ford has repeated its feat in a year ripe with challenges.
2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R With 18 Miles Up For Auction
With the beloved S550-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 bowing out of the lineup a couple of years ago, we’ve seen more than a few low-mile examples pop up for sale and go for good money. That includes this 2019 model with just 250 miles on the clock, as well as this 5.600-mile 2020 model. However, this pretty amazing 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R with just 18 miles on the clock currently up for grabs at Bring a Trailer looks poised to break the proverbial bank at the moment.
S650 Ford Mustang Production To End By 2030: Report
The all-new, S650 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September and is set to launch this summer, but the wheels of the automotive world never stop spinning. As such, we’re always looking forward to what the future might hold, and the latest product roadmap from AutoForecast Solutions is providing us with something in that regard, as it states that S650 Ford Mustang production is set to end by 2030.
Ford Patent Filed For Automatic Window Control System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for an automatic window control system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on June 23rd, 2020, published on January 3rd, 2023, and assigned serial number 11542743. The Ford Authority Take. Ford has filed its fair share of window-related patents in recent...
Ford Lommel Proving Ground Test Track Reopens After Redesign
Proving grounds have long played an important role in new vehicle development, and the Ford Lommel Proving Ground in Belgium is no exception to that rule. Last October, The Blue Oval announced that a building there – which is used for the improvement of driving dynamics – would be renamed to the Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center as a tribute to the late engineer, but the Blue Oval legend was also known to spend quite a bit of time out at the site’s high-speed oval test track. Now, following a redesign, that very same track has reopened, the automaker has announced.
Lincoln MKZ Among Best 10 Year Old Hybrids For The Money
Though it was discontinued some time ago, the Lincoln MKZ continues to earn accolades, including Top Safety Pick+ honors from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), a spot on the the best used vehicles for under $15k and one of the best used cars that cost between $15k and $20k lists from Consumer Reports. Now, the Lincoln MKZ continues to receive recognition for being a great value, as iSeeCars has placed the electrified variant on its best 10-year-old hybrids for the money list – joining the Ford Fusion Hybrid in that regard.
The coolest new tech and gadgets from CES 2023 Day 1
Tony WareNew devices include a tiny factory for your home, a smart mixer, and tons of new audio products.
2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Coupe In Vapor Blue: Photos
Following its reveal back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a large number of 2024 Ford Mustang models out driving around wearing different colors and equipped with all sorts of features and packages, including more than one GT finished in the brand new hue called Vapor Blue. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost coupe, this time painted that same color for the very first time, too.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Police Pilot Vehicle Gets Diecast Model
Though it isn’t officially available in police spec, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has undergone testing in a variety of places for that specific purpose as many law enforcement agencies explore the possibility of going all-electric in the coming years, whether that be by choice or mandate. Now, the very first Ford Mustang Mach-E GT police pilot vehicle is being immortalized in die-cast form by Greenlight Collectibles, which just revealed the new 1:64 model.
Ford Transit Custom Is UK’s Best Selling Vehicle Of 2022
As recently as 2020, the the Ford Fiesta and the Ford Transit Custom finished one and two on the UK’s best-selling vehicles list, but times are quickly changing. In 2021, the Ford Transit Custom took over the top spot as Britain’s best-selling vehicle, and it hasn’t looked back since. In fact, with the final numbers for 2022 in the books, the Ford Transit Custom was once again the UK’s best-selling vehicle, holding onto its title for another year.
Ford EVs In China Get More Expensive As Subsidy Program Ends
For some time, China has been one of the more aggressive countries on earth in terms of transitioning away from ICE-powered vehicles and toward all-electric ones. As such, Ford has also been aggressive as it tries to gain market share in that country, recently launching Electric Mach Technologies to develop and manufacture battery cells and batteries and slashing Ford Mustang Mach-E prices. Regardless, the automaker’s sales in China have declined in recent quarters, and as Ford Authority reported a little over a year ago, that country’s officials have been planning on ending alternative energy vehicles subsidies for some time. Now, that’s precisely what has happened, making Ford EVs – as well as electric vehicles in general – more expensive, according to Reuters.
2023 Ford Mustang Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Mustang receives minor updates and changes over its previous model year, with the changes being headlined by the discontinuation of the Mustang Shelby GT500 model and its corresponding mechanicals. Model Line. Mechanical. Deletion of 5.2L V8 Predator engine used in Mustang Shelby GT500. Deletion of seven-speed dual...
Ford Publishes Tribute To Motorsport Legend Ken Block: Video
This past Sunday, the world was shocked to learn that race car driver, purveyor of Hoonigan Industries, star of the viral Gymkhana video series, former Ford partner, and all-around car guy Ken Block tragically passed away after a snowmobile accident. Block spent a decade with The Blue Oval before the two parted ways in early 2021 as he sought to expand his empire, after which he sold off a number of his personal vehicles, including a 1986 Ford RS200 Evolution, 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3 and a classic Ford F-150 dubbed the “Hoonitruck,” though he held onto his beloved and bonkers Ford Mustang called “Hoonicorn.” Ken Block and The Blue Oval enjoyed a deep connection for many years, which is precisely why the automaker has released a tribute video documenting some of those many historic moments.
Ford Mustang Mach-E Winter Range Detailed In New Study
As many are well aware by now, all-electric vehicle range fluctuates for a number of reasons – including speed, grade, wind, and temperature. However, cold temperatures have a bigger impact on range than most other factors, as many have found out this winter, which is precisely why Ford recently released a guide on how to maximize efficiency when temperatures plunge. That also applies to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which lost anywhere between 25-50 percent of its range in recent testing by Consumer Reports, depending on temperature. Now, a company called Recurrent has performed its own cold weather testing on variety of new EVs, giving us more insight into this phenomenon.
This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV has a $1,300 discount today
I’ve covered a few sales on Samsung’s Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV in my time here, but never one as big as this. Yes, this time it is the colossal 85-inch version that is getting the Samsung TV deals treatment. Usually starting at $3,300, you can get one for only $2,000 today. That’s $1,300 off on a Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV!
