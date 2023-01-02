ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Watch: Ja Morant shares touching moment with young fan after win

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Ja Morant Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Moments after Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant led his team to a home win over the Sacramento Kings on New Year's Day, he submitted an early entry for sweetest fan interaction of the year.

As Morant prepares for the release of his new sneaker -- the "Ja 1" -- he spotted a young fan and his mother courtside following Sunday's win and decided to go meet with them. The former Rookie of the Year gifted the youngster with a pair of his game-worn sneakers, signed the shoes and posed for pictures as the boy became overwhelmed with emotion.

The 2019 No. 2 overall pick finished Sunday's game with 35 points, eight rebounds and five assists. The Grizzlies (23-13) are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for second place in the Western Conference, trailing the Denver Nuggets (24-12) by just one game.

Morant is averaging 27.2 points per game and career highs in assists (8.0) and rebounds (6.2) per contest across 31 games.

