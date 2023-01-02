Read full article on original website
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
Super Mario Sunshine Nearly Featured A Wearable Yoshi Head For Mario
Over the course of the "Super Mario" franchise, the mustachioed plumber has gotten himself involved in just about every kingdom quest and amateur sport imaginable. Still, hands down, one of the most jarring and divisive Mario adventures came in the form of the GameCube iteration of the iconic series, "Super Mario Sunshine." Like "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" and "Metroid Prime," two other GameCube exclusives from the same time period, "Super Mario Sunshine" was a decidedly fresh take on its main character and his flagship series.
Xbox Game Pass Games That Will Blow You Away In 2023
Xbox Game Pass remains one of the best deals in gaming, giving players access to an ever-growing library of great games for a low monthly price. Third party titles and indie gems are more than enough, but the fact that newly released Xbox exclusives hit the service on launch day feels like a dream come true.
The Legend Of Zelda: Wind Waker Was Originally A Much More Difficult Game
While "The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker" is looked at today as one of the best games in the franchise, there was a time before its release when many gamers scoffed at the game. With its cartoonish visuals and uncharacteristically cute character designs, the game was not what fans were expecting after the more grown up-direction that the series had taken with "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" and its sequel.
What's The Secret Dish In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet?
Gyms work a little differently in "Pokémon Scarlet" and "Violet" than in most of the other games in the series. Instead of battling their way through a collection of trainers that study under the gym leader to reach them, players must complete a challenge set by the leader. Each of these challenges is different, reflecting the gym leader's personality. Some, like Levincia's Electric-Type gym leader Iono, give relatively straightforward tasks to the player, while others require a bit more leg work. The Medali Gym challenge is easily one of the most convoluted in the game, though.
The Original Street Fighter Arcade Cabinets Had Punchable Pads Instead Of Buttons
"Street Fighter" is one of the longest-running video game series of all time. Not only has the series lasted so long, but it also has a special place in many gamers' hearts as their favorite fighting game series of all time. When the original 2D fighter "Street Fighter" landed in arcades in 1987, it wowed gamers with its impressive graphics and gameplay. The gameplay was so superb, in fact, that it spawned five mainline sequels, with "Street Fighter 6" launching in 2023. However, despite some similarities in gameplay, the original "Street Fighter" looks much different than "Street Fighter 6."
Marvel Snap Is Working To Fix Its Most Hated Card
"Marvel Snap," The Game Awards' 2022 winner of Best Mobile Game of the Year, has some incredibly powerful cards. Thankfully for players, upgrading Collection Level in the game grants access to all in-game cards, so players have a fair chance to use the get what they want once they've played enough. However, when specific cards become too busted, they are seen fairly often since players can easily get them. Unfortunately, this is the case with the game's most hated card, according to Twitch streamer CozyGam3r. But thankfully, developers are working on a solution.
What Was The Last Official Nintendo Game Boy Game To Hit Shelves?
Back in 1989, Nintendo released the enormously successful Game Boy. The now iconic little handheld would go on to sell more than 118 million units and mark the beginning of Nintendo's command of portable console gaming. Nintendo's plucky little handheld had a lengthy nine year run before the arrival of...
The Gran Turismo Movie Is Actually Real, And Based On A True Story
PlayStation Productions first released "Uncharted," an adaptation of the eponymous game franchise, and the studio seems to be ramping things up even more in 2023 and beyond. PlayStation fans have known about other projects in the works for years, like Peacock's "Twisted Metal," Netflix's "Horizon," and the recently-confirmed "God of War" series on Amazon Prime. Details on these future projects are sparse — we don't even know who will play Kratos in the "God of War" live action adaptation yet. But after years of rumors, a trailer was finally released for the "Gran Turismo" adaptation on January 5, 2023.
Best Netflix Games to download and play for free
There are dozens of great mobile titles available on Netflix Games, and these are the best ones.
Is One Piece Odyssey Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"One Piece Odyssey" is an upcoming game developed by ILCA (I Love Computer Art) and published by Bandai Namco. Fans of the franchise have a lot to celebrate these days as the long journey of the Straw Hat Pirates seems to be getting more attention now than ever before. In addition to the manga and anime going through some climactic story arcs, there's also the upcoming live-action Netflix adaptation to look forward to. Still, "Odyssey" seems to be something special. Not only is it an original story written by none other than manga author Eiichiro Oda himself, but the exploration, gameplay, and mechanics look much more expansive than what fans have seen in most of the games from the franchise so far.
How To Start The Weazel Plaza Shootout Event In GTA Online
During the "Festive Surprise 2022" seasonal promo, the highly profitable "Grand Theft Auto Online" has featured tons of Christmas-themed fun for players to sink their teeth into. One of the more action-packed activities during this seasonal event is the Weazel Plaza shootout. Inspired by the movie "Die Hard," where a corporate Christmas party is overtaken by terrorists, the Weazel Plaza shootout is an in-game Random Event introduced during the "Los Santos Drug Wars" update – rewarding players with a powerful handgun if they participate and complete it. The shootout occurs on top of a skyscraper between a group of armed robbers and members of the LSPD.
The Mario Puzzle Game For The Super Famicom That Never Left Japan
As Nintendo's iconic mascot, Mario has gotten up to all kinds of shenanigans throughout his career. Though there are already plenty of games in the mainline "Super Mario" series that range across almost every Nintendo console, Mario has gotten into side gigs when he's not saving Princess Peach from Bowser or helping Rosalina find her lost stars.
Warzone 2.0: The Best Places To Find Hidden Caches
There is a ton of loot to be found in "Call of Duty Warzone 2.0." In both DMZ and Battle Royale mode, Al Mazrah is full of weapons, cash, armor, and other important items, such as the heavily sought-after Building 21 Keycards. However, players shouldn't expect to dive right into Building 21 after getting a keycard, as Activision closed it down barely a day after it launched.
High On Life: How To Fix The Krubis Stuck Glitch
"High on Life" — a comedy-centric first-person shooter from Squanch Games — has certainly become a talking point in the gaming community. Overall, despite critics being completely divided on the game, gamers seem to have received the game much more warmly with it currently boasting an impressive 8.1 user rating on Metacritic. However, that's not to say Squanch Games' comedy shooter isn't without its issues, technical shortcomings, or game-breaking glitches.
What Was The First Video Game Created?
In the 1950s, it was difficult for consumers to imagine a time when they could go pick up a home video game console at their local store. Video games were bulky, housed on mammoth computers in labs, and often not accessible to the public. However, that all changed in the 70s and 80s.
Warzone 2.0: How To Fix The Voice Service Unavailable Error
In games like "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," communication plays a key role in ensuring that everyone on a team remains aware of their surroundings and any enemy lurking in the shadows waiting to capitalize on their mistakes. Due to its status as a critical component, any error that results in losing access to the voice service could spell the difference between winning and getting sent to the overhauled Gulag early.
Why Valorant Players Are Throwing Their Ranked Matches
High-ranking "Valorant" players are noticing more and more people throwing games on both teams. Ranked lobbies in any game have to deal with the occasional player who decides to intentionally lose a game, whether from rage or even to fall to lower ranks and smurf. However, recent "Valorant" streamers are noticing that more players in their lobbies are throwing games for money.
Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Guardian Stalkers Were Actually Inspired By Octoroks
Anyone who's played "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" knows the frenzied feelings of panic and fear when encountering a Guardian Stalker somewhere across the plains of Hyrule. Once these hulking robotic behemoths have their eye set on the player, they'll pursue them relentlessly, firing highly-damaging laser beams that can set everything in their path ablaze. If that wasn't terrifying enough, they have one of the most anxiety-inducing piano riffs across gaming as the intro to their theme music.
