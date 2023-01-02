ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curology Skincare Landed at Target & It’s Coming for Your Chronic Acne

By Brittany Leitner
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know multiple people who have had their stubborn acne completely cleared by Curology. It used to work by taking a photo of your skin and uploading it to the Curology website, where skilled dermatologists examined the type of acne you had, and then put you on a Curology regimen that’s tailored to your skin’s condition and type. Of course, that method of care is still available, and today, you can even get prescription-only tretinoin, azelaic acid, and more. But now, you can pick up Curology skincare essentials like pimple patches, moisturizers, and more at Target.

You can still get customized acne-fighting formulas that get shipped directly to your door at Curology , but the essentials you’ll always need a restock of have officially launched in stores and online. Each of the moisturizers, sunscreens , and more are non-comedogenic, phthalate, paraben, synthetic fragrance and dye-free, so they automatically aid any acne-fighting routine you’re already on. If you’re on prescription acne medication that’s outside of Curology, these make a great addition to your routine that will naturally help replenish the moisture-loss caused by the harsh acne-fighting ingredients typically found in prescriptions. Here’s everything you can pick up now that we’re loving from the Curology launch at Target.

Curology Emergency Spot Patches – 40ct

Even as you’re on an acne-fighting skincare routine, you could still be dealing with lingering zits for weeks. Put these emergency patches on to fight off your remaining breakouts. Plus, $9.99 for 40 patches is a serious steal.

Curology Emergency Spot Patches – 40ct $9.99 Buy Now

Curology Gentle Face Cleanser

This daily cleanser is made for all skin types, even the most sensitive ones. Since it’s free of any harsh chemicals, fragrances or dyes, you’ll just get the pore-clearing cleanse you’re after and nothing else you don’t need.

Curology Gentle Face Cleanser $15.89 Buy Now

Curology Cream Face Moisturizer

This ultra-creamy moisturizer helps repair the skin barrier without clogging pores and working against your acne routine. Of course, it can be used on anyone who needs a boost of hydration, acne or not.

Curology Cream Face Moisturizer $16.99 Buy Now

Curology Micellar Makeup Remover

I can’t tell you with how obsessed I am with the fact that Curology makes a makeup remover. I mean, seriously, what’s better than knowing you’re getting rid of everything you piled on your face throughout the day with a clean, vegan formula? Pick it up for just under $12.

Curology Micellar Makeup Remover $11.99 Buy Now

Curology No Clog Sunscreen

When you have acne, you want to keep your routine as simple as possible, but SPF is one thing you can never skip out on. Get this Curology sunscreen that’s made specifically not to clog pores for just $17.99.

Curology No Clog Sunscreen $17.99 Buy Now More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

