NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday

Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner moving on to the playoffs.

NFL flex scheduling allowed for moving two games to Saturday time slots. The Titans and Jaguars are scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET after the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. ET. ESPN has TV rights for both games.

The Jaguars (8-8) won a fourth consecutive game Sunday, beating the Houston Texans 31-3, while the Titans (7-9) lost to the Cowboys on Thursday and haven’t won since Nov. 17. Tennessee’s six-game losing streak includes a 36-22 loss to the Jaguars on Dec. 11.

Jacksonville won 15 total games the previous four seasons and last appeared in the playoffs in 2017.

Without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who isn’t available for the Week 18 finale because of an ankle injury, the Titans are limited offensively. Their 13 points against the Cowboys represent the fifth game in six outings with under 17 points. The exception was the lopsided loss to the Jaguars.

The Chiefs (13-3) have won nine out of 10 games and four in a row. Kansas City beat the Raiders (6-10) 30-29 on Oct. 10.

–Field Level Media

