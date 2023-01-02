ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California keeps wary eye on flooding after powerful storm

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwhqP_0k0zZBOD00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Flood warnings and watches were in effect Monday in parts of Northern California in the aftermath of a powerful “atmospheric river” storm that drenched the state over New Year's weekend.

A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture.

Even with the respite from drenching rains and heavy snowfall, flood warnings and watches remained in effect in the Sacramento County area, where widespread flooding and levee breaches in the agricultural region inundated roads and highways.

Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways were cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.

"It is expected that the flooding from the Cosumnes River and the Mokelumne River is moving southwest toward I-5 and could reach these areas in the middle of the night," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Livestock in the affected areas should be moved to higher ground."

To the north in the state’s capital, crews cleared toppled trees from roads and sidewalks, and at least 6,300 customers still lacked power early Monday, down from more than 150,000 two days earlier, according to a Sacramento Municipal Utility District online map.

State highway workers spent the holiday weekend clearing traffic-stopping heavy snow from major highways through the Sierra Nevada.

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard, the California Department of Transportation said.

Rainfall in downtown San Francisco hit 5.46 inches (13.87 cm) on New Year's Eve, making it the second-wettest day on record, behind a November 1994 deluge, the National Weather Service said.

In Southern California, several people were rescued after floodwaters inundated cars in San Bernardino and Orange counties. No major injuries were reported.

With no rainfall expected during Monday’s Rose Parade in Pasadena, spectators staked out their spots along the city's main boulevard for the 134th edition of the floral spectacle.

The rain was welcomed in drought-parched California. The past three years have been the state's driest on record, but much more precipitation is needed to make a significant difference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

2 cruise ships rescue more migrants off Florida coast

MIAMI — (AP) — Crew members aboard two cruise ships rescued around two dozen migrants in small boats, the latest episode of hundreds making or attempting landings in the Florida Keys over the past several days, authorities said. Crew members aboard Celebrity Beyond rescued 19 migrants from a...
FLORIDA STATE
960 The Ref

So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota

While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
RAPID CITY, SD
960 The Ref

Man charged in university student killings arrives in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The suspect in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has arrived in Idaho, where he is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student at Washington State University, was flown by Pennsylvania...
MOSCOW, ID
960 The Ref

Man accused of killing Idaho college students due in court

BOISE, Idaho — (AP) — The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students was extradited to Idaho, where he’s charged with four counts of first-degree murder and felony burglary and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday. Bryan Kohberger's arrival in the...
MOSCOW, ID
960 The Ref

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A criminology graduate student arrested for the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
960 The Ref

Alex Jones lawyer suspended 6 months over records release

HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — A lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been suspended from practicing law in Connecticut for six months for improperly giving other Jones' attorneys in Texas confidential documents, including the medical records of relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
CONNECTICUT STATE
960 The Ref

Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with New York regulators

NEW YORK — (AP) — New York announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase on Wednesday over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform's systems for spotting potential criminal activity. According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase's anti-money-laundering program and its system...
NEW YORK STATE
960 The Ref

Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
100K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy