Brazilians Pay Last Respects to Soccer Great Pele at Daylong Wake

By Madison Williams
 4 days ago

The three-time World Cup champion died at age 82 last Thursday.

Following the death of Brazilian soccer legend Pelé last Thursday, fans headed to his hometown stadium, Vila Belmiro Stadium in Santos, Brazil, on Monday to honor him.

Pelé’s coffin was placed on the field, where fans are allowed to walk past the superstar’s body. His coffin will be present at the stadium for 24 hours as fans will continue to hold a procession to honor the soccer great.

After the daylong wake at Vila Belmiro Stadium, Pelé’s coffin will travel through Santos in a funeral procession. One of the streets in the procession includes the street where his 100-year-old mother, Celeste Arantes, lives.

The funeral procession will lead his coffin to Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica cemetery, where he will be laid to rest. From there, Pelé’s family will hold a private funeral.

Pelé, born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, died at the age of 82 on Thursday after a battle with colon cancer. The three-time World Cup winner is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest soccer players in history.

