3 dead in scaffolding collapse at NC construction site, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) — Three people were killed at a construction site in Charlotte Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed to WJZY, a sister-station of CBS 17.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte Fire Department said the deaths resulted from a collapse of scaffolding in the Dilworth area, that is near downtown Charlotte.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of East Morehead Street where a medic said three victims were pronounced dead. Officials also said two additional patients were transported to a nearby medical center with minor injuries.

The collapse happened to scaffold that was inside a building that is under construction, officials said.

The three workers fell approximately 70 feet while working on the future project.

Hanover Dilworth Construction has also been part of the site.

The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department and OSHA are conducting the investigation, that remains active.

Jesse Ullmann of WJZY and Kayla Morton of WNCN contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has since been updated with the correct address of the accident, as well as the correct name of the property and management company after CBS 17 received incorrect information from a Charlotte-based affiliate.

