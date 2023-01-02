ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

3 dead in scaffolding collapse at NC construction site, officials say

By Ashley Anderson, Rodney Overton, Jesse Ullmann
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y4ERv_0k0zXPZZ00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) — Three people were killed at a construction site in Charlotte Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed to WJZY, a sister-station of CBS 17.

A spokesperson for the Charlotte Fire Department said the deaths resulted from a collapse of scaffolding in the Dilworth area, that is near downtown Charlotte.

The incident occurred just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of East Morehead Street where a medic said three victims were pronounced dead. Officials also said two additional patients were transported to a nearby medical center with minor injuries.

The collapse happened to scaffold that was inside a building that is under construction, officials said.

The three workers fell approximately 70 feet while working on the future project.

Hanover Dilworth Construction has also been part of the site.

The Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Department and OSHA are conducting the investigation, that remains active.

Jesse Ullmann of WJZY and Kayla Morton of WNCN contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article has since been updated with the correct address of the accident, as well as the correct name of the property and management company after CBS 17 received incorrect information from a Charlotte-based affiliate.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

I-77 North reopens near I-40 exit in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northbound Interstate 77 has reopened after a crash near the exit for I-40 in Statesville Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT first reported the crash just after midnight. The roadway was closed for hours at Exit 51. Officials said drivers were directed to take […]
STATESVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Salisbury man killed in crash in Thomasville

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 33-year-old Salisbury man was killed in a car crash in Thomasville on Sunday, according to Thomasville Police. Marcus Mobley Bratton of Salisbury died when his 2014 Chevrolet Corvette was involved in a crash with a 2020 Fiat 500, police said. It happened on Sunday morning at 3:45 a.m. on Highway 29 near National Highway. Both cars ran off the road and ran into a wooded area, according to the report.
THOMASVILLE, NC
power98fm.com

This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina

SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE.org

Man released from Mecklenburg jail leaves in a stolen Escape

An SUV was stolen in uptown Charlotte last week from an unlikely place — in front of the jail and a block away from CMPD headquarters. Nyema Cropper was working Friday night as a bondsman. She parked her SUV around 11 p.m., locked the doors, and went into the jail to post a bond. Ten minutes later she said she returned and her vehicle was missing.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

29K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy