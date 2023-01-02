ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

Community reacts to DSS announcing end of Emergency Allotments for SNAP households

By Alessandra Young
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R2TUq_0k0zWsIP00

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.

Since March 2020, the emergency SNAP supplements have brought families in need of extra funding based on their household size.

The manager at Quality Foods, in Greer, said a huge percentage of their shoppers use SNAP and will be affected.

LaGrange woman has child snatched and then returned to her by police

“We have a lot, probably 40-50% of our business actually does that,” said Junior Holder.

The emergency supplements brought authorized households to the maximum benefit amount. The entire program isn’t ending, just the additional emergency funds.

“It’s just the extra benefit is ending. So, they’ll still be getting some money,” said Holder.

Junior Holder is the manager at Quality Foods. He said it will be tough on shoppers.

“If you get X amount of dollars and all of a sudden, you get X amount more, you tend to live off of what you get more,” he said. “But when they cut you back, it’s hard on them for a little while.”

Holder said it won’t have a huge impact on the store.

“It’ll hurt them more than it will us,” he said.

Victoria Fitzgerald is one of many that relies on these funds.

“I am a single mother of two kids, a toddler and I also have a newborn,” said Fitzgerald. “It kind of worries me because the price of everything is going up. And that extra allotment that was going on for the pandemic and stuff, that really, really helped a lot.”

She said she is making sacrifices to be able to provide for her children.

“I’ve been living off like ramen noodles and things of peanut butter and jelly, as it is. Due to the price of everything,” she said.

Now, she’s worried about what else she will have to give up.

“How am I going to go about making sure they have what they need?” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said she hopes people won’t be cut off from the emergency allotments completely.
“I’m hoping they can come to some sort of resolution, or some kind of compromise,” she stated. “If not the full amount, maybe just half or a third.”

Starting February 1, 2023, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their monthly benefit amount.

American Airlines employee killed at Montgomery airport

Starting January 3rd, 2023, you will be able to view your monthly SNAP benefit amount and your emergency allotment amount online.

For more on the program, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

BBB warns of Upstate pool company due to incomplete projects, no refunds

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers of a local pool company due to reports of incomplete projects and no refunds. Crystal Blue Pools, a swimming pool contractor in Mauldin, currently has five closed, unanswered complaints, as well as two one-star...
MAULDIN, SC
WLOS.com

Tackling Brevard homeless camps: Balancing empathy and consequences

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The conversation about homelessness in Brevard continued Wednesday night, when the Public Safety Committee held a special meeting to discuss a proposed ban on camping within city limits. The city council had sent the committee back to the drawing board because members believed the first...
BREVARD, NC
FOX Carolina

Anderson Co. changes how they approach people with special needs in emergencies

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County Emergency Management announced that first responders are changing how they approach people with special needs during life-threatening emergencies. Officials said as part of these changes, they are creating a registry with details about people and their conditions that first responders can use...
gsabusiness.com

Longtime downtown Greenville restaurant closes

After being open for business for more than a decade, Luna Rosa Gelato Café made the decision to close its doors, according to a Facebook post on Tuesday. “We’ve been through it all with you,” the Facebook post started. “We’ve celebrated 15 years of birthdays, anniversaries, wine dinners, movie nights, and openings. And we’ve weathered just as many storms, illnesses, power outages and other uncertainties with you at our side. But it is with heavy hearts that we say our journey has come to an end.”
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Vulnerable adult, 35 pets removed in multi-animal cruelty cases in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said animal control responded to four milt-animal cruelty cases in eight days. On Dec. 8, deputies said six dogs were removed from a home on Captain Guy Street in Clinton after deputies saw their ribs and spines protruding, no access to drinkable water or water at all and no access to shelter in freezing temperatures.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Behind Spartanburg's plan to boost small and minority-owned businesses

Spartanburg officials are working to increase opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses through $6 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The Spartanburg County Council recently allocated use of the funds in support of OneSpartanburg’s Vision Plan 2.0 over the next five years. Spartanburg has led the state of South...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy