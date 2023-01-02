ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceburg, IN

eaglecountryonline.com

St. Elizabeth Dearborn Celebrates First Newborn of 2023

Congratulations to the couple from Milan. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – St. Elizabeth Dearborn has announced their first newborn of 2023. Kash was born at 8:38 a.m. on January 2. He is the son of Alexa Harris and Kyle Campbell, of Milan. Kash weighs seven pounds and two ounces. He was...
MILAN, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Local Sports Report - January 5, 2023

First round games of the Boys Rivertown Classic took place Thursday night. Logan Rohrer, Gerrold Taylor, Noah Knigga (LB): 9 points each. *South Dearborn will play Lawrenceburg in the championship game on Saturday at 7:30 PM (approx.). Rising Sun and Switzerland County will play in the consolation game at 6:00.
SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Police Pursuit Starts in Dearborn County, Ends in Ripley County

Multiple agencies played a part in stopping a red pickup truck that fled police in Lawrenceburg on Thursday morning. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A police pursuit took place Thursday morning in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Around 10:20 a.m., Lawrenceburg Police attempted to stop a red pickup truck near U.S. 50...
eaglecountryonline.com

EC's Roden, Hornbach, Hopper, Lawrenceburg's Labazzo EIAC MVPs

See who joined them on the Boys and Girls Soccer All-Conference Teams. (St. Leon, Ind.) – It was a banner year for East Central soccer. The Trojans boys and girls both captured EIAC Championships with perfect 7-0 records against conference rivals. The Lady Trojans placed six on the All-Conference...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
dayton.com

Dayton restaurant expands hours at new location

The Catering House by Christopher’s, located at 4211 Linden Avenue, is adding Friday dinner service and expanding weekend breakfast hours to kick off the new year. The Dayton restaurant is operated by Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering owners Dave and Erika Krites. Christopher’s Restaurnt and Catering, previously located at...
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure

After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies

VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

16-year-old Burlington girl shot to death by friend, sheriff says

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old girl died from a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday morning, and the suspect has turned himself in, according to Boone County Sheriff Michael Helmig. Deputies were sent to a home in the area of Silver Brook and Kingsgate drives in Burlington around 2:18...
BURLINGTON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike in Alexandria

COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Alexandria Pike, in front of KFC, in Alexandria. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
ALEXANDRIA, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Pedestrian Killed in I-71 Crash Near Verona

The accident shut down both sides of I-71 on Wednesday night. (Verona, Ky.) – Boone County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian on Wednesday night. The incident took place on northbound Interstate 71 at the 74-mile marker near Verona. Investigators say...
VERONA, KY
WLWT 5

Police: 3 wanted in connection to Newport vehicle break-ins arrested in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Ky. — The Bellevue Police Department says three men have been arrested and charged in connection to vehicle break-ins that happened in Newport. According to the department, dispatch alerted officers around 9 p.m. Wednesday to be on the lookout for a vehicle containing three men wanted by the Newport Police Department for breaking into vehicles.
BELLEVUE, KY

