wtaq.com
Oshkosh Police Respond to Deceased Dog on Rainbow Drive
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) — The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating an animal complaint in which a deceased dog was located inside of a multi-tenant property located in the 1600 block of Rainbow Drive in the City of Oshkosh. On January 4 at approximately 2:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to...
wtaq.com
24 Arrested in Green Bay During Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department ended the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign with 24 suspected OWI arrests from December 16, 2022, to January 1, 2023. Eight of those suspected impaired driving arrests were made over the course of the New...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pulaski bonfire explosion; teen charged in October incident
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. - Juvenile criminal court charges have been filed against a Brown County teen in connection with an explosion at a bonfire near Pulaski, our news partners at FOX 11 in Green Bay have learned. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office said the explosion happened in mid-October when a...
wtaq.com
It Will Cost You More To Feed The Ducks
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Rising costs and the cost to do business are impacting many people in many ways. At Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary in Green Bay wildlife sanctuary, costs are cutting into a familiar tradition too — feeding the ducks. “With the cost of everything going...
wearegreenbay.com
Rock the Dock festival to relocate to De Pere
(WFRV) – From City Deck in Green Bay, to Voyageur Park in De Pere, the Rock the Dock festival will have a new place to call home this year. According to event coordinator Dawn Paradiso-Hansen, the main reason for the change is so they can accommodate more people, and have enough space for their drone show.
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Metro Fire: City Ends Holiday Season with Four Red Bulbs
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The city of Green Bay ended the holiday season with four residential fires. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department kept track of residential and commercial fires from Nov. 24, 2022 to Jan. 1, 2023 as part of the department’s Keep the Wreath Green campaign.
wtaq.com
Arrest Made In Green Bay Homicide Investigation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A shooting in December on Green Bay’s east side is now a homicide after one of the victims died, police said Wednesday. Police closed down a stretch of Smith Street for much of the day Wednesday as they worked at a house to make contact with someone they thought might have been involved with the Dec. 20 shooting.
CBS 58
Wisconsin-based oil company towing vessel sinks in Kinnickinnic River
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An Appleton-based oil company is trying to bail out their towing vessel after it sunk in the Kinnickinnic River. U.S. Venture Inc. is the owner of the 112-foot towing vessel. The vessel was docked and empty at the time it began to sink. The vessel began...
Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer
MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Report Less Shots Fired in 2022 Than 2021
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department reports that there were fewer shots fired cases in the City of Green Bay for 2022 compared to 2021. Crime analysts tracked a 25.6% decrease in these cases. In 2022, there were 61 recorded cases verses 82 cases for 2021, when officers responded to a high volume of calls in the fourth quarter.
wtaq.com
Mine Proposal Has Plenty of Opposition In Waupaca County
SCANDINAVIA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Waupaca County residents came out in large numbers Wednesday night to fight a proposed change at the Iola Car Show property. Although no decision was made last night, a proposed mining project is facing no shortage of resistance from members of the community. “What happens...
wtaq.com
Judge Rules All Forgery & Theft Counts Will Stay Against Former Rescue Service Treasurer
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Eleven forgery counts will stay in place against the former treasurer for Black Creek Rescue Service – who allegedly stole more than $130,000 from the organization, a judge ruled Thursday. Kathleen Pasch, 64, faced 11 counts of forgery and one count of theft in...
WBAY Green Bay
Police announce arrest in Appleton murder
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton Police have announced an arrest in a November murder in the city. Police say Eric W. Rogers, 53, is facing possible charges in the killing of Erik B. Hudson. Hudson, 31, was found dead Nov. 15 at a home in the 700 block of W....
WSAW
Former Packer charged with disorderly conduct, separate OWI charge, released on bond
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former Green Bay Packer Bill Ferrario has pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated, his second offense. Ferrario was booked into the Marathon County Jail on Jan. 3. He has now been released after posting his $1,500 signature bond. The 44-year-old Wausau resident...
wearegreenbay.com
One dead after early morning armed robbery home invasion in central Wisconsin
ELDERON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning armed robbery home invasion in Marathon County left one person dead and another with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, around 2:37 a.m., deputies were sent to a residence in the Town of Elderon for a report of a man who was assaulted and stabbed as he exited his vehicle in his garage.
WBAY Green Bay
2 arrested after report of shooting in Waupaca County
EMBARRASS, Wis. (WBAY) - Two men were arrested on New Year’s Eve, including the victim, after a report that a man was shot in the village of Embarrass in Waupaca County. Dispatchers received a call shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday from a neighbor who thought they heard a shooting on the 300-block of High Street, according to an investigator.
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Sees First Female Chief of Police
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — History was made in Appleton on Tuesday morning; as the Appleton Police Department swore in their first female Chief of Police. Chief Polly Olson began her career in the Appleton Police Department in 2001 before she became assistant chief in May 2021. Prior to serving law enforcement, Olson was the deputy coroner for Outagamie County.
Police identify man who died in alleged home invasion, but friends have questions
Police have identified the 22-year-old man who was fatally shot by a 79-year-old homeowner Tuesday as Alexander T. Watters, of Wittenberg. Marathon County Sheriff’s investigators describe the incident as an “armed robbery home invasion.” But friends of Watters are questioning that conclusion, saying that he and the man who shot him knew one another and were seen drinking together in the hours leading up to the shooting.
wtaq.com
Man Accused of Falsely Claiming to Have Been Shot in Waupaca County
WAUPACA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A man who allegedly falsely claimed he was shot in the chest and his family was abducted was charged Tuesday with three criminal counts. Ryan Lohrentz, 39, made an initial appearance Tuesday on charges of possession of a firearm while intoxicated, resisting an officer, and disorderly conduct. He returns to court Jan. 31 for a balance of initial appearance.
