Longtime area real estate columnist Edith Lank has died

By WXXI News
 4 days ago

A longtime area observer of the real estate scene has died. Edith Lank, who frequently appeared on WXXI talk shows over the years and also wrote an advice column on real estate died on Jan.1 at the age of 96.Lank worked for newspapers since her high school years and created an advice column on real estate in the 1970s that eventually was distributed to more than 100 newspapers including the Democrat & Chronicle.She wrote her last column in 2019 and also taught at St. John Fisher University and lectured on real estate nationally.Her daughter Anna Lank said that her mother grew up in a time when there weren’t a lot of career options for women, but she started writing ad copy for her husband’s real estate business and eventually had her own newspaper column.Edith Lank then began to gain recognition in local and national media.“She started speaking on real estate on the radio, on WXXI and on television,” said Anna Lank. “She toured the country nationally. She created an entire career for herself through her determination and intelligence and hard work.”Among those she inspired is local real estate agent Angie Flack Brown, who grew up across the street from Edith Lank in Brighton. Flack Brown said that when giving real estate advice Lank could be blunt and honest.“And I appreciate that honesty; you can’t convince anyone to buy anything, all you can do is give them the facts and help them move through it,” said Flack Brown. “And she was an honest woman who gave people the facts and I love that.”Flack Brown said that when she studied for her real estate license, she was impressed to learn that Edith Lank actually wrote the textbook, and she thought, “Wow, I know this lady !“Edith was a former director of the Real Estate Educators Association.A service will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, Jan. 3 at Temple Beth El. The family will receive friends at Temple Beth El Tuesday following the burial until 6 pm and Wednesday, January 4, from 5-8 pm.

